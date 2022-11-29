Future Is #1 With Pandora Listeners on Top Thumb Hundred for 2022
The countdown playlist launches today and is hosted by Pandora programmers J1 and Melony Torres.
Pandora today revealed its Top Thumb Hundred of 2022, the annual ranking of the most-loved songs by Pandora listeners, with GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Future taking the top spot with "WAIT FOR U" (feat. Drake & Tems).
Latin superstar Bad Bunny has the most songs on the list, with five of his hits making the Top Thumb Hundred for 2022. The countdown playlist launches today and is hosted by Pandora programmers J1 and Melony Torres. Listen here.
In addition to his #1 track, Future makes the Top Thumb Hundred of 2022 with the track "Worst Day" at #86. He also appears on hits such as "Me or Sum" (feat. Future & Lil Baby) by Nardo Wick at # 56; "pushin P" (feat. Young Thug) by Gunna & Future at #62; and "BEAUTIFUL" (feat. Future & SZA) by DJ Khaled at #73. The rapper earned his heavy presence on the year-end list by effortlessly flowing through different subgenres of Hip Hop and successfully collaborating with his chart-topping peers.
Latin music made a tremendous mark on this year's list with artists such as Bad Bunny, Karol G ("PROVENZA" at #2), Becky G (MAMIII at #17), and more landing in the Top 20. Bad Bunny's collaborations with other Latin artists secured him three of his five spots on the list with "Me Porto Bonito" (Chencho Corleone) coming in at #8, "Party" (Rauw Alejandro) coming in at #22, and "Ojitos Lindos" (Bomba Estéreo) coming in at #49. The list also includes Bad Bunny's "Moscow Mule" at #67 and "Efecto" at #82.
Only Pandora lets users "thumb" songs to create a personalized listening experience that evolves with their tastes and preferences. By tapping the thumbs-up icon when they hear a song they like (or thumbs-down when they don't), listeners enable Pandora's recommendation technology to serve up the perfect songs for each user and every moment. With over 100 billion thumbs up/thumbs down generated by users (and counting), Pandora's thumbs are a unique barometer for what's hot in music right now.
Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred 2022 is a blend of the best of Hip Hop, Pop, Country, Latin, Rock, and R&B, hosted by Pandora programmers J1 and Melony Torres. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha appear with their GRAMMY-nominated track "I'm Good (Blue)" (#40) and beloved Disney favorite "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the Encanto soundtrack comes in at #12. Rising Country artist Bailey Zimmerman makes his debut on the year-end list with his emotional ballads "Rock and A Hard Place" (#14) and "Fall In Love" (#27).
Pandora's Top Twenty Thumbed Tracks of 2022
WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) - Future
PROVENZA - Karol G
TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi
I Hate U - SZA
Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby
As It Was - Harry Styles
First Class - Jack Harlow
Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
Hate Our Love - Queen Naija & Big Sean
You Proof - Morgan Wallen
DFMU - Ella Mai
We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
I Like You (A Happier Song) (feat. Doja Cat) - Post Malone
Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman
Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) - Drake
MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G
AA - Walker Hayes
Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindel
About Pandora
Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers with a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology.
Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.
