Future Is #1 With Pandora Listeners on Top Thumb Hundred for 2022

Pandora today revealed its Top Thumb Hundred of 2022, the annual ranking of the most-loved songs by Pandora listeners, with GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Future taking the top spot with "WAIT FOR U" (feat. Drake & Tems).

Latin superstar Bad Bunny has the most songs on the list, with five of his hits making the Top Thumb Hundred for 2022. The countdown playlist launches today and is hosted by Pandora programmers J1 and Melony Torres. Listen here.

In addition to his #1 track, Future makes the Top Thumb Hundred of 2022 with the track "Worst Day" at #86. He also appears on hits such as "Me or Sum" (feat. Future & Lil Baby) by Nardo Wick at # 56; "pushin P" (feat. Young Thug) by Gunna & Future at #62; and "BEAUTIFUL" (feat. Future & SZA) by DJ Khaled at #73. The rapper earned his heavy presence on the year-end list by effortlessly flowing through different subgenres of Hip Hop and successfully collaborating with his chart-topping peers.

Latin music made a tremendous mark on this year's list with artists such as Bad Bunny, Karol G ("PROVENZA" at #2), Becky G (MAMIII at #17), and more landing in the Top 20. Bad Bunny's collaborations with other Latin artists secured him three of his five spots on the list with "Me Porto Bonito" (Chencho Corleone) coming in at #8, "Party" (Rauw Alejandro) coming in at #22, and "Ojitos Lindos" (Bomba Estéreo) coming in at #49. The list also includes Bad Bunny's "Moscow Mule" at #67 and "Efecto" at #82.

Only Pandora lets users "thumb" songs to create a personalized listening experience that evolves with their tastes and preferences. By tapping the thumbs-up icon when they hear a song they like (or thumbs-down when they don't), listeners enable Pandora's recommendation technology to serve up the perfect songs for each user and every moment. With over 100 billion thumbs up/thumbs down generated by users (and counting), Pandora's thumbs are a unique barometer for what's hot in music right now.

Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred 2022 is a blend of the best of Hip Hop, Pop, Country, Latin, Rock, and R&B, hosted by Pandora programmers J1 and Melony Torres. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha appear with their GRAMMY-nominated track "I'm Good (Blue)" (#40) and beloved Disney favorite "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the Encanto soundtrack comes in at #12. Rising Country artist Bailey Zimmerman makes his debut on the year-end list with his emotional ballads "Rock and A Hard Place" (#14) and "Fall In Love" (#27).

Pandora's Top Twenty Thumbed Tracks of 2022

WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) - Future

PROVENZA - Karol G

TO THE MOON - Jnr Choi

I Hate U - SZA

Do We Have A Problem? - Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby

As It Was - Harry Styles

First Class - Jack Harlow

Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Hate Our Love - Queen Naija & Big Sean

You Proof - Morgan Wallen

DFMU - Ella Mai

We Don't Talk About Bruno - Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast

I Like You (A Happier Song) (feat. Doja Cat) - Post Malone

Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage) - Drake

MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G

AA - Walker Hayes

Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindel

