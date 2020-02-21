Fun Music Presents 'Back to the Eighties Show' With Jessie's Girl

Fun Music Presents The "Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie's Girl". An incredible live 80's music experience, from the music to the costumes; it is New York City's favorite 80's throwback night. Now in their seventh year of successful weekly midnight shows, Jessie's Girl recently announced that they will be moving their residency to a new venue in NYC called "Rumi Ballroom" with a 9pm show every Friday. Opening night: Friday, March 20th. As The Jessie's Girl fan base continues to grow, a 9pm show is a great way to make their show more accessible to their audience, & take the 80s experience to the next level.

JESSIE'S GIRL recently headlined Nights at The Museum: 80s Prom hosted by Paula Abdul in Naples Florida. Jessie's Girl has headlined the I Want My 80s Concert at The Theater at Madison Square Garden with special guests Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Howard Jones, DMC of Run DMC and hosted by MTV Original VJ Martha Quinn. They recently performed to SOLD OUT crowds at The Capitol Theater in Port Chester NY (1950 seats), & The Paramount in Huntington Long Island (1600 seats) just to name a few. Jessie's Girl has been a staple of the one & only "The 80's Cruise" since it first set sail in 2015. As a crowd favorite, The 80s Cruise has already confirmed them for 2021, 2022, & 2023. 80's icons such as B52's, Bret Michaels, Cheap Trick, Billy Ocean, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Tiffany & Debbie Gibson have joined them on stage! Jessie's Girl's primary line-up includes a team of NYCs top pop & rock vocalists: Jenna O'Gara, Chris Hall & Mark Rinzel. They are backed by one of the tightest bands in the city comprised of 20+ year veterans of the NYC music scene: Eric Presti on guitar, Sky Armento as Music Director and on keys, Drew Mortali on bass, and Michael Maenza on drums, each with dozens of credits performing with authentic 80's icons who made the music famous to begin with.

At Rumi Ballroom( 229 West 28th Street NYC), The Back to the Eighties Show will be experienced with state-of-the-art video, sound & lighting, enabling a more immersive take on the show that New York knows and loves. Rumi Ballroom is located in the heart of Manhattan, and is easy to get to. The venue sits next to the 1 Train at 28th Street, a 6 minute walk from the C/E 23rd Street Station, and right around the corner from Penn Station.

Their debut show at Rumi Ballroom is on Friday, March 20th , Doors at 7:30 pm show at 9:00 pm.





