Full Of Hell Reveal Details for North American Headline Tour

Full Of Hell continue their unrelenting momentum with the announcement of a North American headline tour this fall. The run takes place October 26th through November 18th and hits most major markets on the east coast, midwest and west coast with support from END, Inter Arma, and Wake. Tickets are on sale now.

Full Of Hell’s Dylan Walker comments, "We're all really excited to get back out on tour in America this fall. It's been around 5 years since we did a headline tour and we're coming through many spots that we love.

This bill represents a wide gamut of sounds across the spectrum of extreme music. Each band brings something totally unique to the bill, which is what we are all about. Come out early and check out something new. We hope to see you jumping head first off the stage into oblivion. See you soon!”

In the decade-plus since their inception, Full Of Hell have been a wrecking ball of force. The east coast-based four piece that features Dylan Walker (vocals, electronics), Spencer Hazard (guitar), Dave Bland (drums) and Sam DiGristine (bass) has released five studio albums and a myriad of E.P.’s, splits and collaborations— the latter, most recently, is the ferocious collusion with Primitive Man, Suffocating Hallucination (Closed Casket Activities).

Full Of Hell spent the spring season supporting The Acacia Strain in the U.S. and are set to embark on a European tour with Primitive Man this Friday that kicks off at Hellfest in France. Following, they'll head out for their colossal headline tour.

With no signs of slowing down, check out all Full Of Hell tour dates below and stay tuned for more exciting news from the band to close out this massive year.

Full Of Hell, on tour:

16/06 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest ^

17/06 - Lyon, FR @ Le Farmer %

18/06 - Munich, DE @ Backstage %

19/06 - Graz, AT @Postgarage %

20/06 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn %

21/06 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof %

22/06 - Trier, DE @ Luke %

23/06 - Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard %

24/06 - Bourlon, FR @ Rock In Bourlon ^

25/06 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka %

26/06 - Hannover, DE @ Bei Chez Heinz %

27/06 - Wrocław, PL @ Lacznik %

28/06 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia %

29/06 - Kassel, DE @ Goldgrube %

30/06 - Dresden, DE @ Chemiefabrik %

01/07 - Emmen, NL @ Pitfest ^

10/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/27 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

10/28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue *

10/30 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

10/31 - Austin, TX @ Elysium *

11/02 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

11/03 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

11/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

11/05 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

11/07 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

11/08 - Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater *

11/10 - St Paul, MN @ The Amsterdam *

11/11 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall *

11/12 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *

11/13 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class *

11/14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *

11/15 - Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques *

11/16 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East / Downstairs *

11/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

11/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch *

% w/ Primitive Man

^ Full Of Hell only

* Full Of Hell headline tour w/ END, Inter Arma, Wake

Photo by: Zachary Jones.