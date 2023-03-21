Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fruit Bats Unveil Reflective Acoustic Track 'We Used to Live Here' From A RIVER RUNNING TO YOUR HEART

The new album will be released on April 14.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Fruit Bats launch a new song, "We Used to Live Here," the final sneak peek before the April 14 release of their tenth album, A River Running to Your Heart, via Merge Records.

"We Used to Live Here" follows three previously released singles from the forthcoming A River Running to Your Heart, each showcasing a unique sonic edge of Eric D. Johnson's vast songwriting ability.

Ranging from psychedelic ("It All Comes Back") to upbeat indie-pop ("Rushin' River Valley") to laid-back grooves ("Waking Up in Los Angeles"), there is a collective far-reaching aesthetic and "We Used to Live Here" further broadens that creative space. The stripped-bare tune hits soft spots when Johnson sings, "Do you remember this place / We used to call our home / We were the perfect age / And the rent was so low" while remaining optimistic and celebratory, a rare feat.

"This song is about a couple of different life moments that we all have," says Johnson. "One is the moment when you move out of a place and the last box has been put into the truck and suddenly the space is empty and echo-ey, and then you walk out the door for the last time. Depending on the time and nature of your stay, the feeling in that moment can range anywhere from bittersweet to crushingly sad. The other moment is driving by that place a year or two later, and the weird ghosty feeling that can give you."

A River Running to Your Heart is Fruit Bats' tenth full-length and first since The Pet Parade in 2021. The release follows Johnson's involvement in indie folk trio Bonny Light Horseman's critically acclaimed 2022 album, Rolling Golden Holy.

In support of the new album, Fruit Bats will tour the United States and Canada in April and May. Tickets are available now.

Listen to the new single here:

Fruit Bats Spring 2023 Tour:

4/12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi !
4/13 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall !
4/14 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue !
4/15 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow !
4/16 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre !
4/18 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Phoenix Theatre !
4/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl @
4/20 - New York, NY - Webster Hall @
4/21 - Boston, MA - Royale @
4/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club @
4/25 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
4/27 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl #
4/28 - Scaly Mountain, NC - Bear Shadow +
4/29 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse #
4/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Intuition Ale Works #
5/10 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up $
5/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel $
5/12 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel $
5/13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *
5/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel %
5/17 - Austin, TX - Mohawk %
5/19 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre %
5/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room %
5/21 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm %
5/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall ^
5/25 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^
5/26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market ^
5/27 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Commodore Ballroom ^

Support from:
! V.V. Lightbody
@︎ H.C. McEntire
# Esther Rose
$︎ Johanna Samuels
* Credit Electric
% Kolumbo
^ Jeffrey Silverstein

Supporting:
+ Spoon



