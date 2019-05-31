Froth Drops New Track 77, LP Out Next Week

Los Angeles' noise-rock trio returns with their most fully realized work to date,Duress due out June 7 on Wichita Recordings. Today, Froth has shared a fresh, beat driven new single "77", accompanied by a playlist cataloging the new album's inspirations via FLOOD Magazine. The band will support the record with a national summer tour, kicking off on release day in Los Angeles at Lodge Room.



Listen / Share "77" HERE.

Frontman JooJoo Ashworth explains how the song came to be while working in the studio with producer Tomas Dolas, "Toward the end of the album, Tomas and I were really digging deep into my voice memos trying to see what was worth making into a real song. I had him play bass and synth while I sung and played some guitar. Only with Tomas would we ever come up with an odd timing song. The lyrics are mostly about when I was living with my parents for a couple months after I got kicked out of my apartment by an evil landlord."

The new collection was announced with a video for album opener "Laurel" created by Courtney Garvin of The Courtneys. A twisted love song underlined with blown out guitars, the band also tapped fellow reverb rockers A Place To Bury Strangers to put their unique touch on the single. "Laurel" (A Place To Bury Strangers Remix) was unleashed with Self-Titled Magazine today and is available alongside the "Laurel" (Luke Abbott Remix). "Laurel" and the remixes are available to stream and download now via all digital music retailers.

Froth has never been a band content with the status quo. After three records, scoring the Saint Laurent Men's Fall 2014 line fashion show (with frontman Joo Joo walking in the show), and forays into shoegaze, psychedelia and post-punk, the band of Joo-Joo Ashworth, Jeremy Katz and Cameron Allenhave stepped outside the shadow of their influences and into something wholly their own. Co-produced with longtime friend and collaborator Tomas Dolas (Oh Sees/Mr. Elevator), the record is unapologetically experimental yet undeniably accessible. It's an impressive and self-assured statement from a group only just entering their prime.

With Duress, Froth has finally been able to realize their vision without compromise. Mirroring their open-minded studio approach, Froth's live show is equally enthralling in its incorporation of analog synthesizers, overdubs and drum machines. The band will kick off a summer tour on June 7th, performing with Black Marble, Versing, A Place To Bury Strangers DJs and more. Catch them in a city near you!

National Spring Tour Dates

# = w/ Black Marble

* = w/ Versing

% = w/ A Place To Bury Strangers DJs (DJ Set)

$ = Release Show w/ Adult Books

5/29: Tacoma, WA @ Alma Matter #

5/30: Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *early show, all ages* #

5/30: Portland, OR @ Doug Fir *late show* # (Sold Out)

5/31: Spokane, WA @ Volume Fest

6/1: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile #

6/3: Victoria, BC @ Copper Owl #

6/4: Vancouver, BC @ Clubhouse #

6/7: Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room, Desert Daze Presents $

6/19: Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse *

6/20: Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

6/21: El Paso, TX @ Love Buzz *

6/22: San Antonio, TX @ Lime Light *

6/23: Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

6/24: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

6/25: Houston, TX @ Satellite *

6/26: Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone Cafe *

6/28: Madison, WI @ UW-Madison *

6/29: Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival *

6/30: Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

7/2: Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

7/3: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Rooftop * %

7/5: Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom *

7/6: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

7/7: Toronto, ON @ Baby G *

7/8: Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory *

7/10: Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag *

7/12: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

8/23: Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Fuzz Club Festival





