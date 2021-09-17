Frore & Shane Morris Release HORIZON

Horizon blends organic and electronic sounds: ambient synthesizers meet tribal percussion, and instruments such as Navajo flute, fujara and Aztec death whistle. Frosty dark electronica with organic tribal drone vibrations, for those who love mystery, exploring inner space, savoring world music flavors, and intellectual excitement. Five tracks exploring the art of sustained tonal patterns, some with beats from various hand instruments, all delivered with deep inspirational passion, always changing and constantly evolving.

For all time, the stars have beguiled, have evoked awe and wonder. Though these five pieces capture the grandeur of the skies, this album was named for its composition. The title Horizon inspires the joy of collaboration-discovery-as the exchange of ideas takes a composition to a beautiful and unexpected place. Horizon, by Frore and Shane Morris with Mark Seelig, Dirk Serries and Byron Metcalf was mastered by Ben Cox and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in streaming formats.

On Horizon, their third album for Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music, Frore and Shane Morris continue the celestial theme of their previous two albums, Blood Moon and Eclipse. The album dropped on Friday, September 17 in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats worldwide at https://orcd.co/horizon-spm and https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/horizon/

Tracklist:

1 The Eye of Everything

2 Agape

3 Woven

4 Lost in Wonder

5 Ocean of Fire

About Frore:

Frore is the ambient music project of Paul Casper, a musician hailing from southeastern Virginia, in the USA. Paul has a unique approach to ambient music, always seeking to fuse what he calls "primitive sounds" with current technology. The music of Frore has been featured on the Hearts of Space radio show, the Star's End radio show and is frequently played on Stillstream.com, the ambient radio channel among other outlets.

About Shane Morris:

Shane Morris is a percussionist, synthesist, and composer of ambient electronic music. Inspired by nature, patterns, and systems, he shapes ethereal realms, polyrhythmic grooves, and tribal soundscapes using a variety of acoustic and electronic instruments, processing, hardware and software. He also holds a BA in Anthropology and Music with an emphasis in "Trance" and has been playing music professionally for nearly 20 years.

About Spotted Peccary Music:

Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.