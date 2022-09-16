Fresco Trey Drops New Single '7/11'

Rising Memphis rapper Fresco Trey returns with infectious new single "7/11." The track is an extension of Trey's melodic, emotional, and vulnerable style, which he demonstrated on May's celebrated Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP, the sequel to his major-label debut Heartbreak Diaries.

Over blues-inflected guitar lines, crisp drums, and a booming bassline, Fresco Trey makes it clear on "7/11" that he won't let anything stand in the way of his goals. "I'm sorry mama I ain't pulling over, they gonna have to catch me," he spits, before eventually coming to a powerful realization. "Had to cut some people out my life so I could elevate." It underlines the newcomer's determination to level up-losing simply isn't an option.

2022 is shaping up to be a breakout year for Trey. His Heartbreak Diaries 2 EP boasts the runaway smash "Need You," which amassed more than 20 million global streams across platforms. Prior to that, he attracted attention with Heartbreak Diaries, a showcase for his dynamic songwriting and melodies including the Lil Tjay-assisted single "Feel Good."

Over recent months, Trey demonstrated his range with vibrant and reflective singles like "Key to My Heart," "Person I Came From," and "Enjoy It," which featured a sprightly ukulele line from producer Einer Bankz. Trey also featured on the NBA 2K22 soundtrack and forayed into the metaverse with Budweiser, with whom he released a sold-out NFT.

Quickly emerging as one of rap's great melody-makers with an uncanny talent for marrying otherworldly pop with hard-hitting production and inward-looking lyrics, Trey is one of the most exciting new artists in hip-hop.

To date, the rising hitmaker has garnered acclaim from Billboard, XXL, Lyrical Lemonade, HotNewHipHop, HipHopDX, and more. With "7/11," he makes it clear that he's not going to rest on his laurels. Instead, he's gearing up for even bigger and better things.

Listen to the new single here: