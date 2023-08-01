French Synthwave Producer & Singer SIERRA To Release Debut Album 'A Story Of Anger'

The album will be released on September 15.

Aug. 01, 2023

After touring with Carpenter Brut (and appearing on his 2022 album Leather Terror), lauded French synthwave artist, producer and singer SIERRA is ready for her proper debut in America.

On September 15, SIERRA will release her debut album, A Story Of Anger via Virgin Records France, featuring 11 emotive tracks that tap into her own unique brand of sound, inspired by synthwave, EBM and darkwave and with moody ebbs and flows that spiral from violence and melancholy to sweetness and brutality.

SIERRA has shared the first taste of her debut album with the bold single “Never Right.” 

A Story Of Anger also features new collaborations with Carpenter Brut, Corvad and L.A.-based noise rock/industrial act HEALTH and will be supported by a 13-date tour across North America in September, including prominent placement on all dates of the Cold Waves Festivals in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. See all details below.

Two more EPs came in 2020 (All About Love) and 2022 (See Me Now), the latter of which resulted in SIERRA supporting Carpenter Brut on his worldwide tour across 20 countries. SIERRA has also opened for Carbon Killer.

Most recently, SIERRA was tapped to be part of a fashion campaign as her track “Unbroken” was used by Yves Saint Laurent Beauty for its new global campaign “Bold”.

Pre-order A Story of Anger here: https://linktr.ee/sierra.synthmusic

SIERRA will head out on tour across North America in September including the following dates.

SIERRA TOUR DATES

September 16 Montreal, QC @ Newspeak

September 17 New York, NY @ Cold Waves Festival

September 19 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

September 20 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

September 21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

September 22 Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

September 23 TBA

September 24 Chicago, IL @ Cold Waves Festival

September 25 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

September 26 Salt Lake City, UT @ Quarters

September 28 Los Angeles, CA @ Cold Waves Festival

September 29 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

September 30 San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

Photo Credit: Benoit Julliard



