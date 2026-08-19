French Montana, Max B Earn 2026 VMA Nod for EVER SINCE U LEFT ME

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

French Montana and Max B have earned a 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nomination for Best Collaboration for their track 'Ever Since U Left Me.'

3x Grammy-nominated, diamond-certified artist, humanitarian, and entrepreneur French Montana and longtime collaborator, legendary rapper, Max B celebrate another major milestone as their electric summer anthem 'Ever Since U Left Me' earns a 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) nomination for Best Collaboration.

For French Montana, the VMA recognition adds another breakthrough to an already celebrated career spanning music, culture, and global entertainment. A Bronx-born, Moroccan-American artist, Montana has consistently pushed standards of hip-hop, collaborating with some of the biggest names across music, and building a worldwide audience through his Signature Sound and entrepreneurial vision.

Originally released on January 9, 2026, 'Ever Since U Left Me' served as one of the defining tracks from French Montana and Max B's highly anticipated collaborative project COKE WAVE 3.5: NARCOS. 'Ever Since U Left Me' has continued to gain momentum throughout 2026, with the song reaching the Billboard Hot 100, and over 35 million Spotify streams. The record has also made an impact internationally, reaching No. 22 on Billboard Canada's CHR/Top 40 chart and No. 96 on the Canadian Hot 100.

This Summer, the duo also dropped the 'Ever Since U Left Me (Big Bronx Remix – Knicks Edition),' featuring New York rap legend Remy Ma. Released on June 8, 2026, the Knicks Edition was created as a celebration of the New York Knicks' NBA Finals run and ultimate championship, merging the city's basketball energy with its rich hip-hop legacy. The remix was part of an official collaboration with ESPN, with the track featured across NBA programming including NBA Today and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. The momentum continued with 'Ever Since U Left Me (Lil' Kim Freestyle),' released July 10, which brought legendary Brooklyn rapper Lil' Kim onto the record for a new freestyle verse.

Together, the remixes have turned 'Ever Since U Left Me' into a celebration of New York hip-hop and culture, contributing to the record's 50M+ global streams, 23M+ YouTube views, 272M+ TikTok views and more than 570K Shazams.

About French Montana

French Montana is a Diamond certified, GRAMMY-nominated rapper, producer, and songwriter whose global vision has helped redefine the modern sound of hip-hop. Blending East Coast lyricism with melodic crossover appeal and international influence, he has built a career that transcends borders, cultures, and genres. He made his major-label debut with the platinum-certified Excuse My French, delivering era-defining records like 'Pop That' featuring Drake and 'Ain't Worried About Nothin,' which cemented his status as one of New York's most culturally influential voices. He later rose to worldwide prominence with the Diamond-certified smash 'Unforgettable,' followed by cultural mainstays like 'No Stylist' and multi-platinum albums including Jungle Rules and Montana. Now operating independently, he continues to evolve, with his latest hit single 'Ever Since You Left Me' emerging as a defining summer anthem gaining momentum across U.S. and international markets. In December 2025, French Montana further solidified his global stature by headlining the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat, Morocco, performing alongside Nigerian superstar Davido. Beyond music, he is a committed philanthropist, entrepreneur, and storyteller. His documentary For Khadija, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was co-executive produced by Drake, offered an intimate look at his upbringing and immigrant journey. As the first hip-hop ambassador for Global Citizen, he has helped raise over $226 million toward healthcare initiatives across Africa and was honored at the Pencils of Promise Gala for his impact. He also founded NAQI Healthcare, a private in-home detox and recovery service operating across multiple states. French Montana remains one of hip-hop's most impactful cross-cultural ambassadors, an artist defined by resilience, global vision, and an unwavering commitment to community.

About Max B

Max B, born Charley Wingate, is a Harlem-born rapper, songwriter, and cultural icon widely recognized as one of the pioneers of melodic street rap and the creator of the 'wave' movement that influenced a generation of artists including French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie, and Kanye West. After serving 17 years in prison, Max B was officially released in November 2025 and immediately reemerged as one of New York hip hop's most talked-about comeback stories. Now signed to Defiant Records, Max B is actively rebuilding his legacy while introducing a new era of music and cultural storytelling. His return has already generated major momentum through interviews, live performances, viral online moments, and the release of new music alongside longtime collaborator French Montana. In 2026, Max B and French Montana are preparing for the release of 'Wave Gods 2: Cosmo Brothers' through Defiant Records. Their recent music releases have continued generating strong fan engagement and renewed industry attention. Known to fans as 'The Silver Surfer' and 'The Wave God,' Max B remains one of the most influential figures in modern New York rap culture. His Signature Sound, charisma, slang, and melodic delivery helped shape today's hip hop landscape long before it became mainstream.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...