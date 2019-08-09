Freekbass Announces Tour Dates

Freekbass, hailed by the legendary Bootsy Collins as "the new spiritual warrior for the funk," has served up his new album All The Way This. All The Way That. on the exciting new Color Red imprint out now. He is taking the new album on tour kicking off with the opening performance at the Cincinnati Reds' game on August 5th. The tour will take the funk guru all over the Eastcoast and mid-west. Check out the tour dates below.



Freekbass's highly anticipated seventh studio album embodies the past, present, and future of funk music from the creative minds of Freekbass and co-producers Itaal Shur and Color Red founder Eddie Roberts. The ten track album captures Freekbass' sound and influences traversing funk from different locations and eras, but the result is 100% original Freekbass. All The Way This. All The Way That. has a warmth that hasn't been captured until now. That's because part of the record was recorded straight to a Tascam 388, an eight-track tape recorder with a cult following at Color Red studios, that showcases the infectious energy of a live Freekbass show.



Freekbass has cemented himself as a ground breaking bass player and funk guru. His innovative styling including his signature double thumb strumming technique has garnered critical acclaim and a cult fan following. With the new album, Freekbass has devoted his craft to push the funk forward by harnessing the Cincinnati sound and merging it with universal influences that bring the funk to the present with the spirit of the future. Freekbass enthusiastically adds, "this album could have been recorded in 1972 and some of it in 2072. The Funk is timeless to me, and that is what I always want to try to create, both live and in the studio." And the Freekbass experience is rounded out by the powerful sounds of The Bump Assembly including all-star players Rico Lewis on Drums (George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic), Sky White on Keys (Foxy Shazam), and Sammi Garett vocals (Turkuaz).



Freekbass has graced the stage across the country and is a staple in the festival and touring circuit, including notable performances alongside Bernie Worrell, Umphrey's McGee, Sammi Garett, Turkuaz, Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr., Buckethead, DJ Logic and Mike Gordon. Freekbass and The Bump Assembly are set to embark on tour in support of the new album. Catch the full tour here and listed below.



ALL THE WAY THIS. ALL THE WAY THAT.

Order: http://bit.ly/CRED-Freekbass

Tour Dates:

Monday, August 5 - Cincinnati Reds Baseball Game

Saturday, August 10 & 11 - Mazzstock Festival, Marlboro, NY

Friday, September 6 - Zanzabar, Louisville, KY

Friday, September 13 - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2, New York, NY

Friday, October 4 - Jack London, Portland, OR

Saturday, October 5 - Fall Fest, Bend, OR

Friday, November 22 - Southgate House "Funksgiving," Newport, KY

Saturday, November 23 - Founder's Brewery, Grand Rapids, MI





Related Articles View More Music Stories