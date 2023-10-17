Free Live Music This Weekend At The Merrick Festival

On Saturday October 21, and Sunday October 22nd, G&R Events presents: FREE musical performances by many former and current Merrick residents, Calhoun students and Alumni, and other special guests; at the Merrick Festival showmobile stage - located in front of the Chase Bank at 2122 Merrick Ave, Merrick NY at the corner of Merrick Ave and Smith St.

The annual Merrick Festival hosted by the Merrick Chamber of Commerce will commence on Friday October 20th at 6pm, with carnival fun until 10pm. Merokeans and friends of all ages can also enjoy the carnival all weekend long! On Saturday and Sunday, local merchants and professionals of all kinds will display their crafts, gifts and other products/services for sale while attendees can check out the petting zoo and the magic show, take a pony ride, and listen to free live music.

Here's the music schedule:

SATURDAY OCT 21

1100 CALHOUN CHOIR

1130 CALHOUN ROCK BAND

1230 RICK AND TARA EBERLE

130 MARSHALL OAKMAN BAND

230 PAT CASELLA

330 STEVIE M

SUNDAY OCT 22

1200 SAMANTHA NOVONI

100 JOHN DOBOE

200 MARK NEWMAN

300 THE VOODOO DUDES

400 ALL NEW EPISODE

DJ MIKAU WILL BE SPINNING IN BETWEEN ACTS ON BOTH DAYS!

CARNIVAL HOURS

FRIDAY 10/20: 6PM-10PM RIDES ONLY

SATURDAY 10/21: 11AM-9PM

SUNDAY 10/22: 11AM-6PM

STREET FAIR HOURS

SATURDAY 10/21: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY 10/22: 10AM - 6PM

Event begins at the Merrick Train Station, Sunrise Hwy and Merrick Ave, and Merrick Ave is closed to traffic heading north until the festival ends at Loines Ave.

Through a comprehensive program of networking, fundraisers, high profile community events, educational programs, and public relations campaigns, the Merrick Chamber of Commerce works aggressively to assist the business community of Merrick.

For more details, please visit merrickchamber.org

Taking their mutual love for music and time spent as professional musicians, and the business acumen they obtained through decades in sales, marketing and promotion - Guy with All Music Inc and Rick with Magnetic Vine PR - G&R Events has become the go-to artist booking agency on Long Island for venues/municipalities and artists alike, bringing top level acts in all genres to the masses.

Businessmen, musicians and friends Guy Brogna and Rick Eberle began the company in 2017, curating the Jones Beach Bandshell Summer Concert Series for New York State Parks, which they continue to do today. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, G&R Events also presented a special series at Eisenhower Park Lakeside Theater with Nassau County Parks, and they regularly book acts at spots like The Argyle Theater, Adventureland, Baja Boathouse, NY Beach Club, Bellmore Movies and The Showplace, DOX, Gold Coast Arts Center, HONU, Long Beach Film Festival, Merrick Festival, Patchogue Theater, The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, Salute, The Theater at Westbury, Simon Malls and countless others year round.