Frayle Announces New Album 'Skin & Sorrow'

Ritual doom metal act Frayle are pleased to announced they have aligned forces with The Oracle Management, and are now part of the roster that also includes Cradle of Filth, DevilDriver, Jinjer, Wednesday 13 and more hard rock and metal acts all represented by co-owners of The Oracle Management Dez and Anahstasia Fafara.

The signing comes as Frayle gets ready to release a new album Skin & Sorrow July 8 via Aqualamb Records.

Says Dez Fafara of signing the band, "Frayle is one of the best bands I've heard in a very long time and the exact type of music that I seek out to personally listen to! The visuals behind the band, along with the musicianship and Gwyn fronting, makes Frayle a band that is a must-see live. Revolver was correct in naming them a 'hot band to watch!' We at The Oracle mgmt look forward to guiding the career and watching them succeed. Please catch them live as special guests of Cradle of Filth, dates below! Special thank you goes to Jeremy Saffer for introducing us to the band and their music. For dark hearts everywhere I present Frayle!"

In one of the first orders of business, Frayle has joined on for the upcoming Cradle of Filth "Existence Is Futile" Headlining Tour, on the off dates from COF's trek with Danzig. The tour begins May 12 and hits 17 cities across North America - full details are below.

Says Frayle, "Music is magick. We look forward to conjuring the Heavy Witch Doom as we share the stage with the legendary Cradle of Filth."

And Dani Filth adds, "We are extremely excited for Frayle to be sharing our headline dates across the U.S. and Canada as we very much enjoy introducing bands with a flair for the beauteous, the unusual and the downright heavy. And Frayle ticks all these boxes with massive aplomb! Joining them will be Chicago's rabid thrash metal outfit Misfire, making for an awesomely eclectic touring party! See you there!"

Recently Frayle released the single and music video for "Skin & Sorrow," the title track from their upcoming anticipated release. Directed by Frayle and premiered by Revolver, the video is set in a barren field below a dead gray sky as frontwoman Gwyn Strang dons her best Puritanical ensemble while casting a number of spells, not the least of which is on the viewer entranced by her hypnotic mystique.

"Skin & Sorrow" follows Frayle's groundbreaking debut 1692 in 2020 that further introduced the world to their penchant for creating "lullabies over chaos." Tracks feature Strang's ethereal vocals laid over the voluminous instrumentals of Sean Bilovecky (formerly of Disengage), morphing into disturbing harmonies best described as music for the night sky.

Revolver who also named the band "one of the five artists you need to know in April" calls the song an "awesomely haunting and dirgy title-track" and one that "is eerie and ethereal for its first half, but slowly lets more crunchy fuzz into the fold that builds up to a detonating finish with gobs of spiritual atmosphere."

In addition to haunting original tracks that push heavy music into new dimensions (an inspirational mix of Sleep and Portishead, or Black Sabbath and Bjork), the Cleveland duo is known for their cryptic covers including takes on Johnny Cash's "Ring Of Fire" and Bauhaus' "Bela Lugosi's Dead."

Frayle will offer the first tastes of the new music on their upcoming tour with Cradle of Filth. The full run of shows this spring is as follows:

Tour Dates

5/12 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

5/20 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

5/22 Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

5/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

5/25 Seattle, WA @ Showbox So

5/26 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

5/29 Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

5/30 Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

6/1 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/2 Joliet, IL @ The Forge

6/3 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

6/4 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

6/6 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

6/7 Quebec City, QC @ Imperial

6/9 Albany, NY @ Empire Live

6/10 New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

6/11 Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC