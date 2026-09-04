Fraternal Twin Release New Album HALO FELL FOREVER, First in a Decade

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Fraternal Twin — the project of Tom Christie, joined by Marco Spodek, Mariah Houston, and Forrest Philpot — have released their new album, Halo Fell Forever, available everywhere now.

The release is the band's first full-length in a decade, written in the wake of a difficult stretch for Christie and recorded with producer Dan Howard (Victoryland, Billboard Style) at Chateau Grand in Brooklyn. Halo Fell Forever pushes the group's blistering, emotive foundation into heavier, more unsettled territory, tracing upheaval through to something like renewal.

Of the new album, Tom shares, 'This album interacts between past and present selves based on the fact that it is made up of both newer songs as well as some that are a decade old at this point. It also touches quite a bit on toxic relationships, mental health, and self-love.'

'Halo Fell Forever' arrived earlier this week with an official music video, chugging slowly along. The video features the band in a hazy performance setting, riffs moving in slow motion around Tom's vocals as reality bubbles to the surface.

'Medicine' premiered last month via FLOOD Magazine, portraying the struggle of trying to come back to the person you once were. Fuzzy, ringing chords leave the listener in a haze, vocals swimming around the instrumentation, underlined with cathartic drums and a driving bassline. The official music video by Nara Avakian (Nara's Room) features bandleader Tom Christie in a sun-drenched park, footage overlaid by vintage camera fuzz, perfectly showcasing the battle with oneself to find your way back to the brighter side.

In July, the band announced their first album in ten years, Halo Fell Forever, with opening track 'Solitude.' Riffs linger around insular feelings, and brightly toned guitars unfurl onto the track. The video was directed by Ben Correa and produced by Nigel Truesdale, portraying the despondency of isolation as Tom faces himself in hotel rooms, hallways, and within the song.

A busy presence on the East Coast, Tom and his band have shared stages with Girlpool, Palm, Destroyer, Frankie Cosmos, Soccer Mommy, Vagabon, Horse Jumper of Love, Porches, and more. This summer, they hit the road with NYC band Ditch for a sprawling North American tour. Next week, Fraternal Twin will celebrate their album release with shows in New York, Kingston, and Philadelphia.

Fraternal Twin Live 2026

SEPTEMBER 10 – Kingston, NY – Tubby's (w/ Kissing Well & Nora Knight)

11 – New York, NY – Union Pool (w/ People I Love & Coolant)

12 – Philadelphia, PA – Abyssinia (w/ Wil McGoran / Bill Nace / Bhob Rainey, Spectral Forces, and Henderson Century)

Tracklist

Solitude

Whirlpool

Half Grown

Medicine

Evil Eye

Lucidity

Metamorphosis

Halo Fell Forever

Tip of Everything

About Fraternal Twin

For Tom Christie, patience is the greatest virtue. You can hear this in the entirety of the decade-plus of music he's made as Fraternal Twin, but especially in the band's current lineup, in which he's joined by Marco Spodek (drums), Mariah Houston (guitar), and Forrest Philpot (bass). The songs unfurl at a tectonic pace; every shimmering guitar and vocal melody — no matter how beautiful — creeps along glacially, the low end groaning and creaking under the weight of Christie's existential musings. Eventually, amid the delicate swirling of these winding pieces, they explode into distortion and noise. But for these moments of clarity and catharsis, you're going to have to wait.

Fraternal Twin's new album Halo Fell Forever is a product of this patient approach. This is true in a literal sense — this is Christie's first record for the project since 2016's Homeworlding, and about half of the songs were originally written around the time of that album. But it's also true in a more spiritual one: songs like 'Whirlpool' and 'Medicine' feel murkier and more mysterious than anything Christie has written before, both in the labyrinthine arrangements of guitar melodies that spiderweb across Spodek's chest-rattling percussion and the imagistic, opaque fragments of Christie's lyrics. It's not withholding, not exactly; these are songs — like Codeine's heaviest or Mount Eerie's most mystical — that demand close listening to the slow-moving parts, begging you to peel back the layers and reveal the songs' glowing emotional cores.

Christie describes the decade that led to this record as a period of searching. During that time, he uprooted his life and moved from Kingston to New York City in late 2023, a move that precipitated finally finishing this record and reconfiguring the lineup of the band. It was a period that was, by his admission, full of major detours and hard lessons. Halo Fell Forever, as a title, is in part a reference to this tumult — an evocation of time spent wandering in the wilderness. 'It takes me back to this sort of fall from innocence I experienced years ago,' he says. 'It shattered the way I saw the world for a while.'

The record matches the uncertainty of this period — it's heavy and unsettled, introspective and emotionally fraught. 'Evil Eye,' for example, is shot through with a distortion more shattered than anything else in the Fraternal Twin repertoire. Though the record was recorded with producer Dan Howard before the current lineup of the band coalesced, it presages the band as a live force — crushing, exploratory, never offering up the easy answers or resolutions.

But there are also moments of peace amid the turmoil. Halo Fell Forever, Christie says, is also about learning from mistakes, pressing onward in your convictions with the confidence that can only come from really working through your problems. It feels telling that there are tracks called 'Metamorphosis' and 'Lucidity' — it's a record that's full of tension but also moments of transformation and clarity. As a whole, Halo Fell Forever is a work of maturity and growth, reflecting on hard times while also clearly setting its eyes on the clear path forward.

And for Christie, that path is also one that's going to result in a lot more activity from the band. 'I don't plan on disappearing again anytime soon,' he says. 'Expect a lot more music from this band in the coming years.'

Photo Credit: Abbie Huynh [Download Hi-Res]



Photo Credit: Abbie Huynh [Download Hi-Res]

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