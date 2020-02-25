Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Announce 5 UK Shows

A true music icon - Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, announces five UK shows in July 2020 - due to popular demand. This includes a return of three nights at the highly prestigious Royal Albert Hall - July 3rd/4th/5th, 2020, accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28th @ 9.00am.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, who last toured the UK in 2018, playing six arenas around the country including a sell-out show at London's O2 to 14,000 people. They are currently on a sold-out tour across the US. To date, they have sold over 175 million records worldwide and defined the sound of an era with classic hits like: Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don't Cry and many more.

Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever in the 21st century. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group.

TOUR DATES

JULY 2020

3rd - Royal Albert Hall

4th - Royal Albert Hall

5th - Royal Albert Hall - This date is an early show - starts at 5.00pm

7th - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

8th - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Ticket Prices:

Royal Albert Hall: £85, £70, £60, £45 and box seats at £100

Nottingham and Liverpool: £75, £60 & £45.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct.





