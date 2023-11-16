Frankie Bird Debuts New Song 'If I'm Being Honest'

The track was released alongside an accompanying live performance video.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

“If I'm Being Honest,” the new song from rising artist Frankie Bird, debuts today alongside an accompanying live performance video.

Frankie says of the track, "'If I'm Being Honest' is an empowering song about the release of all the pent up frustration I had at the end of my twenties as I reflected on who I had been surrounding myself with and who I wanted to let in moving forward. It's a cathartic anthem about finally knowing your worth and not letting people walk all over you anymore. I was done letting that be my narrative and needed to write a 'scream sing in the car kind of song' to let it all go. This song helped me realize the right kind of friendships, relationships, and self love I deserved to have moving forward.”

Most recently, Frankie premiered her track “Float” to critical praise; Atwood Magazine proclaimed, “A spirited folk-pop song of renewal, surrender, and self-love, ‘Float' soars with passion and purpose as Frankie Bird welcomes change and finds herself anew.” 

In July, she released her song “When We Were Young,” which explores the consequences that come in the wake of mixing music, love and business. It's a song that yearns for simpler times, arriving alongside a video that invokes nostalgia for the summer days that live in your mind long after you've experienced them. 

The new music follows the release of her comeback single “Twenty Nothing,” which garnered attention from the likes of Rolling Stone and Billboard. Frankie's latest releases represent a coming-of-age journey as she returns to her roots and the inspiration drawn from strong and introspective female singer/songwriters of the 70's and 90's. 

Marking her first musical releases since 2021, the new work serves as an evolution of her former self where she was signed to a major label, toured the country with Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan and Charlie Puth and was co-signed by Taylor Swift from her handpicked playlist. 

Stay tuned for more music from Frankie to come soon. 



