France Rocks SummerFest Kicks Off June Music Month

Music Fans around New York City look forward to another great Summer of cutting edge French Made Sounds when France Rocks Summer Fest returns.

"SummerStage and I are honored to collaborate with France Rocks and Michele Amar again, highlighting the diversity of French talent on our stage. We can always expect the highest caliber of artist from France." Erika Elliott- Exec Dir, SummerStage.

New York City music lovers will get to experience a wonderful array of French produced music this summer when the festival FRANCEROCKS SUMMER FEST returns. The month-long music festival-the largest of its kind in the US- highlights some of the most edgy and leading talent as well as international artists who draw their inspiration from French Culture. Free and ticketed shows at 20 venues range from Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage and Lincoln Center to (Le) Poisson Rouge, Elsewhere, and Baby's all Right, as well as intimate performance spaces throughout New York City.

Over the years, FRANCE ROCKS has featured such cutting-edge artists as Phoenix, Air, M, IAM, Stromae, CharlElie Couture, Wax Tailor, Angelique Kidjo, La Femme, Yael Naim, Ibeyi, Tony Allen, Ala.Ni, Her, Emilie Simon and Ayo.

Presented by France Rocks and Bureau Export NYC, this year's festival is supported in part by the city programming initiative 'NY Music Month'. The line-up includes 26 artists spanning a wide spectrum of styles from electronic, trance, indie pop, rock, eclectic world and jazz. The festival prides itself in mixing together established artists like Les Négresses Vertes, Zdar from Cassius and Lou Doillon with emerging stars like Blick Bassy and Malik Djoudi.

For its fourth edition, France Rocks Summer Fest opens a wide window on the world of French electronic music. Innovatives and distinguished artists will be featured such as Nakhane who blends choral arrangements with electronic beats, Bjork's Little Indian protégé Sarasara, Acid Arab's original music mixing Eastern sounds with beatboxes and bassline machines, Pardon my French team membersTchami, Malaa as well as outstanding DJs Yuksek and Zimmer.

Francerocks annual line-up in partnership with Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will feature one of the most iconic bands in Indie Rock, Les Négresses Vertes and Zdar from CASSIUS will close out the show in an explosive addictive set.

"France Rocks showcases the rich diversity of music made in France. in a place where artistic freedom can engage in meaningful dialogue with the music industry" says FRANCE ROCKS SUMMER FEST founder, and Bureau Export NYC director Michele Amar. "We are thrilled to bring top-notch artists to New York City who we can deliver a rewarding and impactful experience in this thriving scene."

FRANCEROCKS SUMMER FEST 2019 LINEUP:

June 2- Acid Arab - Knockdown Center -2PM

June 8 - Uffie - Elsewhere -11PM

June 12 - Sarasara - Arlene's Grocery -10PM

June 13 - Malik Djoudi/ Halo Maud - David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center -7:30PM

June 13 - Camille Bertault - Birdland -7PM / 9:45PM

June 14/15 - Stephane Wrembel - Joe's Pub -7PM

June 14 - Yuksek - House of Yes -10PM

June 15 - Zimmer - Elsewhere -5PM

June 16 - Clotilde - Barawine -7PM / 9PM

June 17 - Jean-Michel Pilc - Blue Note Jazz Club -8PM / 10:30PM

June 18 - Barton Hartshorn - Rockwood Music Hall -10PM

June 20 - Barton Hartshorn - David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center -7:30PM

June 20 - Itamar Borochov - Smalls Jazz Club

June 20 - Nakhane - Baby's All Right -7PM / 10PM

June 23 - Vincent Courtois - Barbès -8PM

June 23 - Cassius/Les Negresses Vertes -Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage 6PM

June 23 - Ensemble Minisym The Moondog Show - The Stone -8:30PM

June 27 - ¿ Que Vola ? /Koki Nakano -David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center-7:30PM

June 28 - Raul Midón /Lionel Loueke - Iridium -7:30PM / 10:00PM

June 30 - Blick Bassy - Capitol One City Parks Foundation SummerStage -6PM

June 30 - Vincent Peirani - Nublu

June 30 - Imarhan - (Le) Poisson Rouge - 6:30PM

July 1 - Lou Doillon - (Le) Poisson Rouge - 7PM

For more info, please visit the FRANCEROCKS SUMMERFEST official website:http://www.francerocks.com/summerfest2019

FRANCE ROCKS is a NY music consulting firm and the definitive platform for discovering music made in France. From industry experts with a knack for promoting the latest French music, culture, artists, videos, tours & more to the US. France Rocks is the official representative of Bureau Export in the US www.francerocks.com.





