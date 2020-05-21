Foxes Returns With New Single and Music Video 'Love Not Loving You'

Today marks the beginning of an exciting new era for British pop darling Foxes, who makes her triumphant return after a game-changing three-year hiatus, now ready to take the creative reins and sounding fresher than ever. The first single from this new chapter is the fantastic 'Love Not Loving You' out everywhere today via [PIAS] Recordings.

"This song is about finally falling in love with myself, about not depending on anyone else for my own happiness, And being able to stand on my own two feet. I hope the message in this song can inspire others to do the same." Foxes reveals.

Listen to 'Love Not Loving You' and watch the music video below!



Also out today is the equally addictive music video, inspired not only by her recent hiatus and journey of self-discovery but a need to celebrate the women before her - using classical paintings where traditionally the women were simply the muse, and unleashing their power as beautiful, creative, women, and not just the product of the man behind the painting. The video was directed by The Mill's Rauri Cantelo, though with the current lockdown, Louisa was forced to go full DIY and shoot the video at home, on her phone, assisted by her mother and pet dog and her team on video conference.

Propelled into the industry at just 19, Foxes (real name Louisa Rose Allen) was at the forefront of pop with her critically acclaimed debut album Glorious, and a GRAMMY Award winning collaboration with EDM giant Zedd for 'Clarity.' In 2017, Foxes decided to press pause and focus on connecting with herself. During that time, she's been working on writing and recording and is now ready to return to the musical arena with 'Love Not Loving You' being the first step back into the limelight.

