Fourth Born Releases New Single 'Almost Happiness'

The track, a peaceful and melodic exploration of "...the cost of everything we'd ever lost," is featured on his forthcoming album Heartbreak Retreat.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Fourth Born Releases New Single 'Almost Happiness'

Alternative artist Fourth Born has returned with his latest single, "About Happiness," OUT NOW. The track, a peaceful and melodic exploration of "...the cost of everything we'd ever lost," is featured on his forthcoming album Heartbreak Retreat. Driven by acoustic guitar, banjo, and mandolin, Fourth Born's strong vocals and confessional lyrics about ruminating on a missed connection blend for the perfect folk song. Comparisons can be made to the work of Noah Kahan, Sufjan Stevens, Pinegrove, Jack Johnson, and Jeff Buckley.

Fourth Born, the solo project of mixing engineer and producer James Stephens, holds roots in Wasaga Beach, Ontario. Stephens has been songwriting since the tender age of 14, but after a successful career performing prior to the pandemic, he made the move to British Columbia to enter the foresting industry. Time spent in the wilderness has served as great inspiration. Stephens describes this as paramount to his musical process; "To silence the outside noise, in order to truly enveil the inside noise." He lives in a secluded cedar wood cabin in Nelson, BC, the perfect place for recording without additional sound treatment. This gives an authentic, folk sound not often heard in the music of today.

"About Happiness" was written after a brief encounter with a woman Stephens met at the bar. After deciding their connection wasn't meant to be, she stayed on his mind, prompting the track. It was recorded not in a traditional studio, but rather the main part of his cabin. "It has high ceilings and a cedar wood finish, so the audio fidelity is tight enough," he shares. "I'd placed a stereo mic in the loft where I sleep to capture the natural small room reverb."

Everything about Fourth Born is genuine - from his sound, to his lyricism, Stephens' lays his feelings bare for the listener to absorb, producing the perfect soundtrack to a long drive or a reflective night.

Follow Fourth Born: Website | Instagram | Spotify | Facebook | YouTube



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Fantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring Book Photo
Fantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring Book

Showcasing artwork driven by the band’s enduring legacy, harmonies and good vibrations, the 72-page new-yet-classic coloring book pays homage to the vast array of sights and sounds of the band’s music, and eclectic artistry. Each page encapsulates the iconic essence of the band, while providing an original spin for old and new fans alike.

2
Doja Cat Unveils Scarlet Album Tracklist Photo
Doja Cat Unveils 'Scarlet' Album Tracklist

Doja Cat has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album, 'Scarlet.' 'no features,' the Grammy winner captioned the post displaying the names of all 15 tracks she will be released next Friday. The album includes recently-released singles 'Attention,' 'Paint the Town Red,' and 'Demons.' Get all the details on the new album now!

3
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in Missoula Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in Missoula

The band’s three-night run will kick off on December 29 at the Top Hat Lounge for a special limited-capacity VIP show followed by two nights at The Wilma on December 30 & 31. The Last Revel will join the bill as support on December 30 and the December 31 show will feature three sets from Kitchen Dwellers.

4
Video: Olivia Rodrigo Drops get him back! Music Video Photo
Video: Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the music video for 'get him back!,' a standout track from her latest album, 'GUTS.' After releasing the new album on Friday, Rodrigo will be performing on MTV's Video Music Awards tonight. Directed by Jack Begert, the music video was shot on the newly-unveiled iPhone 15 Pro.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video Video
Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL