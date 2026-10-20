Four Year Strong to Launch 25th Anniversary Tour Mar 20–Apr 30
The band will perform RISE OR DIE TRYING in full, featuring special guests DRUG CHURCH, HEART ATTACK MAN, and Sunbloc across multiple cities.
New England rock band Four Year Strong is celebrating its 25th anniversary as well as 20 years of its sophomore album RISE OR DIE TRYING. The band will be performing the album in full, including songs like 'Heroes Get Remembered, Legends Never Die,' 'Bada Big! Wit' A Pipe!,' and 'Beatdown in the Key of Happy', along with a selection of tracks from throughout their discography.
Joining them on the run will be special guests Drug Church, Heart Attack Man, and Sunbloc. The tour kicks off on March 20th in Buffalo, with stops to follow in Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, New York, and more before wrapping with a hometown show in Boston on April 30th.
The band shares:
'2027 is a big year for us. Not only have we had 25 years as a band, playing incredible shows and tours, doing things we never dreamed we would do, but also 20 years ago we released Rise or Die Trying, the record that started everything for us. It gave us the foundation for everything that came after.
So, in celebration of two huge milestones in the FYS story, we are beyond stoked to announce we will be hitting the road next year to spend it with you all! We will be playing Rise or Die Trying in full, as well as songs that span the last 25 years, featuring lots of deep cuts and rare setlist appearances!
We are incredibly pumped to be doing it with Drug Church, Heart Attack Man, and Sunbloc. This is going to be something special, and we can't wait to spend it with all of you!'
VIP packages and pre-sale tickets are available now. For more information, visit fouryearstrong.com. General on sale will begin Friday, October 23rd at 10am local time.
Four Year Strong's latest album analysis paralysis is out now via Pure Noise Records and available for purchase at https://purenoiserecs.lnk.to/FourYearStrong.
Four Year Strong Is:
Alan Day
Jake Massucco
Upcoming Tour Dates
Mar 20 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City **
Mar 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
Mar 23 - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy ***
Mar 24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
Mar 26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II **
Mar 27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Mar 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Mar 30 - Denver, CO - Summit
Apr 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Apr 2 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival
Apr 3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón
Apr 4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Apr 6 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
Apr 7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Apr 9 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
Apr 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
Apr 11 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
Apr 13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Apr 14 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Apr 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)
Apr 18 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE
Apr 20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
Apr 21 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Apr 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Apr 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Apr 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Apr 27 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
Apr 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Apr 29 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
Apr 30 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
** No Drug Church
*** No Heart Attack Man
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