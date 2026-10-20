Four Year Strong to Launch 25th Anniversary Tour Mar 20–Apr 30

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New England rock band Four Year Strong is celebrating its 25th anniversary as well as 20 years of its sophomore album RISE OR DIE TRYING. The band will be performing the album in full, including songs like 'Heroes Get Remembered, Legends Never Die,' 'Bada Big! Wit' A Pipe!,' and 'Beatdown in the Key of Happy', along with a selection of tracks from throughout their discography.

Joining them on the run will be special guests Drug Church, Heart Attack Man, and Sunbloc. The tour kicks off on March 20th in Buffalo, with stops to follow in Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, New York, and more before wrapping with a hometown show in Boston on April 30th.

The band shares:

'2027 is a big year for us. Not only have we had 25 years as a band, playing incredible shows and tours, doing things we never dreamed we would do, but also 20 years ago we released Rise or Die Trying, the record that started everything for us. It gave us the foundation for everything that came after.

So, in celebration of two huge milestones in the FYS story, we are beyond stoked to announce we will be hitting the road next year to spend it with you all! We will be playing Rise or Die Trying in full, as well as songs that span the last 25 years, featuring lots of deep cuts and rare setlist appearances!

We are incredibly pumped to be doing it with Drug Church, Heart Attack Man, and Sunbloc. This is going to be something special, and we can't wait to spend it with all of you!'

VIP packages and pre-sale tickets are available now. For more information, visit fouryearstrong.com. General on sale will begin Friday, October 23rd at 10am local time.

Four Year Strong's latest album analysis paralysis is out now via Pure Noise Records and available for purchase at https://purenoiserecs.lnk.to/FourYearStrong.

Four Year Strong Is:

Dan O'Connor

Alan Day

Jake Massucco

Joe Weiss

Upcoming Tour Dates

Mar 20 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City **

Mar 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Mar 23 - Cleveland, OH - The Roxy ***

Mar 24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

Mar 26 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II **

Mar 27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Mar 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Mar 30 - Denver, CO - Summit

Apr 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Apr 2 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival

Apr 3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazón

Apr 4 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Apr 6 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Apr 7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Apr 9 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

Apr 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

Apr 11 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

Apr 13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Apr 14 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Apr 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Apr 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)

Apr 18 - Jacksonville, FL - FIVE

Apr 20 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

Apr 21 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Apr 23 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Apr 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Apr 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Apr 27 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

Apr 28 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Apr 29 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Apr 30 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

** No Drug Church

*** No Heart Attack Man









Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 12 Hrs 29 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone