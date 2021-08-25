Fortunate Youth Drops Video for 'Sunlight'

Southern California Reggae rockers Fortunate Youth releases their newest single "Sunlight" from their upcoming album Good Times (Roll On). The new song, inspired by tour life, comes on the eve of their Fall tour announcement! Watch below.



"Sunlight" is the third release from Fortunate Youth's album set for release on October 1st via Controlled Substance Sound Labs. The new song is uptempo horn-driven reggae that is the perfect end of the summer jam and just what we need. Corey Draskovich comments, "This track is that uptempo fun filled song you hope for on every album. The raging bass line and the story of life on the road really make this song for me. I feel like most people can relate to the premise of this song at one point in their life."



The release of "Sunlight" and tour announcement is amplified by the news of their sold-out show at Colorado's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The concert was broadcast by live stream and viewed world wide courtesy of Relix TV. Continuing the momentum, Fortunate Youth is looking forward to their 2021 Fall tour kicking off this September. With this tour the band will perform across the U.S. starting in Mesa AZ, with a quick stop at the Beach Life Festival in Redondo Beach, CA; then taking them for a few dates in Florida before they head back to CA with a stop in Denver. At the shows, fans can expect to hear the fan favorites alongside top cuts from the new album.



Born in the throes of lockdowns and conceived around 2018, the new album Good Times (Roll On) is a range of throwback sounds to current vibes. With the new album, Fortunate Youth rekindles the spirit of their early days from backyard grillin' and chillin'. Bringing a fresh sound dotted with influences of blues, ska, rock, world, soul, and punk with the hope to reunite, once again, with their fans worldwide. And also, there's a wish: that the return of those feel-good vibes finds brighter days for the planet. "We're trying to change the world through the music we write and play, and the lives we live out performing on stage," says singer Dan Kelly.



The band is comprised of long time friends Dan Kelly (vocals), Travis "Travi Bongo" Walpole (percussion), Jered Draskovich (keys/bass), Greg Gelb (bass, guitar), Corey Draskovich (bass, guitar, keys), Revelation Kalauli (drums). Since its inception in 2009, Fortunate Youth remains devoted to its roots and a simple mission: Spread peace, love, and unity with music. It's a mantra of sorts for the multi-faceted sextet from Hermosa Beach, driving a relentless thirst for live performances and an ever-evolving cache of original material. Including the forthcoming Good Times, Fortunate Youth has also cataloged over a dozen releases and notably, all have been recorded, produced, and distributed, in DIY style, by the self-invested band. Garnering top Billboard charting success the band has seen their albums hit #1 Billboard Reggae Album Chart 5x, Billboard Heatseekers Chart 2x, #1 iTunes Reggae Chart 10x plus millions of streams across all platforms!



They are devoted to their fans as much today as they were when they started performing live, ticking off countless miles in the van crisscrossing the U.S. Fortunate Youth has graced the stage in support of brethren such as Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, and SOJA on major tours as well as continuing to headline national treks of their own; totaling over 27 tours since their inception. Over the last year the band has missed their normality of tour life but is also grateful for the time they have with loved ones. They look forward to seeing their fans and performing live again.