Fortnite Teams Up With Dominic Fike for Concert

The concert airs this weekend.

An amazing concert experience will air this weekend - Saturday, September 12th on Fortnite.

For the debut of the Fortnite Presents: Spotlight series, star singer, rapper, and songwriter Dominic Fike is ready to bring down the house with hits from his acclaimed LP debut, 'What Could Possibly Go Wrong" from Columbia Records. Fike's performance will be broadcasted live, in-game from Fortnite's brand-new, soundstage in Los Angeles.

This fall concert series is kicking off a new type of show for Fortnite (live from studio vs. artist from their home). This will be like nothing users have ever seen before. It will be a LIVE performance on a big physical stage, and a new way to experience live entertainment with friends and family when physical shows are not possible.

This is the new cool place to be on Saturday nights. To watch, you just need to load up your Fortnite game and enter the "Party Royale" mode either alone or with friends. You don't need to be a gamer to enjoy this experience. Party Royale is a chill social space in Fortnite where you don't have to worry about combat or building. Anyone missing the experience of being with friends and family at a live concert will love this event. Fortnite is more than a game -- it's quickly becoming the social space for people around the world to connect.

Once again, Fortnite is taking things to the next level. This concert is more than just a show, it represents the new way for artists to reach their fans where they are, and the new way for fans to connect to their favorite artists.

