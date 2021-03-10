Former West-End Theatre Employee Finds Time To Relaunch Synth-Pop Single 'Superhuman'

London based artist Audiovendor has re-released his Electro-Pop single 'Superhuman'. The track is the lead single from his latest album 'Retro Radio'. Mixed and produced by Luke Henderson (Fluke Productions) and Mastered by Alex Wharton (The Beatles, The Pixies, Marvin Gaye) at Abbey Road Studios.

Originally hailing from Dublin, Audiovendor was until recently part of the stage crew for a well-known West-End Theatre, however, with the latest lockdown measures putting immense strain on the live entertainment sector Audiovendor was, unfortunately, let go, attributing the cause to the government's shortcomings on supporting the £111.7 billion a year creative industry during the pandemic. The implementation of the government rolling back the furlough scheme to 60% across all sectors has unfortunately hit some sectors harder than others with the live entertainment sector being particularly hard hit due to the lack of alternative revenue streams throughout lockdown measures.

A mix between Electro-Pop and Synth-Pop 'Superhuman' dials into a sense of longing for the unattainable within relationships, as people often put their love interests on a pedestal attributing them to 'Superhuman' status, which inherently puts them out of reach. The track harps back to the classic 80's synth-pop era meshed with modern recording techniques that features crisp synth leads, a classic electronic drum beat and a catchy chorus that encapsulates Audiovendor's sound. The track also features a rap verse performed by Lemoy The Siamese Empress which adds to the track's dynamic nature.

Audiovendor says: ''This track is my answer to the pop anthems of yesteryear, albeit with an obvious modern twist''.

Audiovendor takes influence from the likes of The Human League and Erasure which can be heard throughout his work. This won't be the last you hear of Audiovendor. Follow his socials for the latest updates.

