Former Celtic Thunder Irish Tenor Paul Byrom Releases New Album

He is now a successful solo artist.

Dec. 1, 2020  

Irish tenor Paul Byrom, formerly a member of the highly popular singing group Celtic Thunder, and now a successful solo artist, was in the final stages of his latest U.S. tour in March, did his last appearance on the Las Vegas stage and quickly returned to his native Ireland just before travel was banned between the two countries. His plans had been to record and release a new album. But could he do it now, with everything on lockdown? Though there were delays, the answer is, yes he could. The album, titled "What I Did for Love", was just released November 27 and features mainly show tunes, which in addition to the title song include such favorites as "Send in the Clowns", "Memory", "Bring Him Home" and "I Won't Send Roses." The album is available on iTunes, Spotify and at his website www.paulbyrom.ie.


