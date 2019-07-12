Folk Trio The Ladies Debut THE LINE

The Ladles have three part female harmony perfected - but their sound is more than that... They are an amalgamation of their respective histories and influences, blending Swing, Old-Time, Folk, Pop and Choral music into a sound all their own. With sophisticated arrangements, they create a dreamy otherworldly atmosphere that draws audiences in and demands attention. They quiet noisy bars and liven up staid concert halls.



The Ladles are Katie Martucci, Caroline Kuhn, and Lucia Pontoniere. Katie Martucci, Caroline Kuhn and Lucia Pontoniere met in the fall of 2014 - all incoming students to the New England Conservatory. At that point in time, they were the only three women in the undergraduate Contemporary Improvisation program. Seeking fellowship, Katie, Caroline and Lucia banded together. Hours spent singing and playing together in the NEC dormitories led to a house concert at a friend's house. Soon, the trio was performing regularly around Boston as "The Ladles." (A name fashioned after an altered "ladies room" sign in Jordan Hall.) Within a year The Ladles had recorded their debut EP and booked a 6-week summer tour. 2019 marks the release of The Ladles' first full length album 'The Line.'

UPCOMING TOUR

JUL 13 SAT // Sofar Sounds // New York, NY, United States



JUL 14 SUN // Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 // New York, NY, United States



JUL 16 TUE // Light Club Lamp Shop // Burlington, VT, United States



JUL 17 WED // Three Pork Hill // Ossipee, NH, United States



JUL 18 THU // Wellfleet Preservation Hall // Wellfleet, MA, United States



JUL 19 FRI // Club Passim // Cambridge, MA, United States



JUL 20 SAT // Riverwalk Cafe and Music Bar // Nashua, NH, United States



For ticket requests please email duncansgregory@gmail.com

FESTIVALS

Blackpot Festival - Lafayette, LA - October 2017

Ossippee Valley Music Festival - Hiram, ME - Summer 2016and 2017

Grassroots Music Festival - Trumansburg, NY - Summer 2017

The Summer Hoot - Ashokan, NY - Summer 2016

Club Passim Campfire Festival - Cambridge, MA - 2015 and 2016

Harvard Square 37th Annual Oktoberfest - Boston, MA - 2015





