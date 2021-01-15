Folk Singer-Songwriter Sadie Gustafson-Zook Releases 'Vol. 1'

Boston-based, Indiana-raised Sadie Gustafson-Zook investigates closeness, uncertainties, and deep relationships within her music. Out today, her new EP, Vol. 1, is no exception.

Vol. 1 chronicles Sadie's transition to living in a city; falling in love with a woman for the first time in "Lean In More," dealing with catcalls as a young woman in "Birdsong," self-realization through Tinder dates with "Two," learning about public transport and the humanity that exists in the commute in "Alewife," and a reckoning with judgment from folks back home on "Everyone," which appears on The Bluegrass Situation's Class of 2020 playlist.

Vol. 1 is the first half of what will become Gustafson-Zook's full-length album Sin of Certainty, produced by Alec Spiegelman, which delves deeper into questions of identity and place, and is her first album since coming out as a lesbian. Sin of Certainty was successfully funded on Kickstarter and features internationally acclaimed harpist Mairi Chaimbuel, Corporate Punk's Sean Trischka, Toronto-based Charlotte Cornfield, among others. Although COVID-19 cut short her recording dates, Gustafson-Zook will release the album in two parts, allowing each to be safely recorded.

Gustafson-Zook has been singing since before she could form words. She grew up playing violin and viola and started playing with her parents' folk duo at age six. As the daughter of a Mennonite pastor, she grew up singing four-part harmonies in church and sang in choirs throughout her school years.

In college, she studied classical vocal performance and was a coloratura soprano, but realized she would rather start writing her own music than continuing to interpret that of others. She moved to Boston post-undergrad to both be surrounded by folk musicians, and to pursue grad school for jazz at Longy School of Music.

Gustafson-Zook's first album, I'm Not Here, released in 2017, was produced by national mandolin champion Ethan Setiawan and brought her across the country on multiple tours, both solo and with her band Theory Expats. I'm Not Here explored themes of home and presence, which has expanded and grown into her more recent explorations. She is a Kerrville New Folk songwriting finalist and has been showcased throughout the country at venues and festivals including the Walnut Valley Festival, Red Wing Roots and Club Passim.

Listen here: