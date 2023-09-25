Folk Jazz Duo Giselle & Erik Open Up Their Hearts With New Single 'Take It All Away'

"Take It All Away" is the second single off of Giselle and Erik's upcoming debut EP, "Healing".

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Folk Jazz Duo Giselle & Erik Open Up Their Hearts With New Single 'Take It All Away' Nashville-based Folk/Jazz duo Giselle and Erikrecently released their emotional new single "Take It All Away." You can listen to the song HERE!

"Take It All Away" is the second single off of Giselle and Erik's upcoming debut EP, "Healing," which reflects their experiences through Erik's open heart surgery and recovery in 2021-22. Their debut single, "Full Glass of Life," also from the "Healing" EP, is available on all streaming platforms.

With touching lyrics like only thing I need when I leave is to be hand-in-hand, they can take it all away if I have you, "Take It All Away" is a deeply personal song that showcases the love that the married couple share.

"After facing open heart surgery, 'Take It All Away' is about us coming to understand and reclaim what matters most," Giselle and Erik explain. "Sharing this life with the people we love is our biggest blessing."

About Giselle and Erik:
Originally from Orlando and Gainesville, FL and currently based in Nashville, TN, Giselle and Erik are a husband-and-wife duo. Their genre-crossing style melds their roots in folk and jazz. Each of them songwriters, Giselle and Erik offer their audiences a collection of original music that pairs Giselle's warm, lyrical voice and mellow piano with the sweet sounds of Erik's jazz and classical guitar.

The Disney Dream cruise ship was the most recent venue to host Giselle and Erik, where they spent nearly five months entertaining for the Walt Disney Company. In back-to-back years, the duo was recognized by the international DownBeat Student Music Awards for their work in the Vocal Arrangement and Latin Group performance categories at the graduate level.

Giselle Felice is a vocalist, songwriter, and creative entrepreneur from Orlando, Florida. As a child, Giselle sang for the TV show, Barney & Friends, then worked with John Marsden while in high school to produce her first singer/songwriter album, "A Passing By."

Giselle was selected as a composer for The Canales Project's Hear Her Song 2021-22 season. She was also featured at TEDxUF as both a speaker and singer/songwriter for her talk, "I Challenge the Patriarchal Norm One Song at a Time" (2021).

Erik Abernathy is a guitarist and bassist from Gainesville, Florida. He studied extensively under Brazilian guitarist, Ulisses Rocha, and his unique style is inspired by genres including Brazilian music, Hot Club Jazz, classical guitar, Bebop, Rock, and Blues.

Erik was a jazz finalist for the Wilson Center Guitar Competition and Festival (2020). His original big band composition was recently recorded by the University of Florida Jazz Band.

For more information, visit www.giselleanderik.com.



