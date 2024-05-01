Atlas Genius to Release New Album 'End Of The Tunnel'; Shares Lead Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australian-based brothers, Atlas Genius are thrilled to announce their new album End of the Tunnel.

Along with the album announcement, the band has shared their lead single “On A Wave” available now on DSPs. "This track is all about vibing with life's ups and downs, embracing the mess, and just enjoying the ride—total chaos and all." "On A Wave" and "Don't Let Love Be A Stranger," follow “Nobody Loves Like You” and “Romans,” which were released earlier this year.

Atlas Genius will make their way stateside to California for their first shows in five years performing Thursday, May 2, Live 105 Soundcheck Nite at the Rickshaw stop in San Francisco presented by Pop Scene. The band will perform at the iconic BeachLife festival on Sunday, May 5 in Redondo Beach, CA, followed by The Official BeachLife Afterparty at The Venice West.

For all up to date news and tour information please visit atlasgenius.com.

About Atlas Genius:

Their Father was a self made man. He started as a miner, miles below the Australian earth before becoming a successful engineer. But his dreams fell apart following an incapacitating heart attack and a 2 year battle for his life. While their mother tended to their ailing father, the 3 teenage sons, Keith, Steven & Michael grew up quickly having to provide for the family. Eldest Keith’s job at KFC wasn’t enough, so the Jeffery brothers started playing gigs to pay the family’s bills. Even the youngest, 14 year old drummer Michael, had to balance school work and early mornings with their late night cover band shows in the local Adelaide clubs. After a few years and the healing of their father, the band built a recording studio in their home’s garage. Out of this home studio came the band’s debut album and certified platinum hit single “Trojans.”

Over their career, Atlas Genius has traveled the world supporting Weezer, Blink 182, Incubus, Silversun Pickups, The Neighborhood, Passion Pit, Imagine Dragons, The Kooks, and more. Atlas have performed at some of the most iconic and prestigious festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Outside Lands, Bottlerock, Shaky Knees, and Life is Beautiful and has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Conan O’Brien, David Letterman and Jay Leno.

Tracklist:

Falling So Hard

Nobody Loves Like You

Elegant Strangers

Romans

Don’t Let Love Be A Stranger

Can’t Be Alone Tonight

On A Wave

When The Night Is Over

Animals

Do Me This Way

63 Days

