Focus Announce The Hocus Pocus Tour 2023-24

Focus return to the UK, in November 2023, with their THE HOCUS POCUS TOUR 2023-24. Fresh from the studio, where they are recording their eagerly-awaited new album, they will traverse Britain to give their loyal fans what they always want - a good time and timeless music.

Featuring Thijs Van Leer (Keyboards, flute, vocals), Pierre Van Der Linden (drums, percussion), Menno Gootjes (guitar) and Udo Pannekeet (bass), Focus have 14 dates scheduled at some of their favourite venues and a few new ones, too.

Focus have so many highlights from their glorious 50-plus years including: Polydor having to close their record pressing plant to other bands for ten days to meet the demand for Focus records; being a favourite of Bob Harris on The Old Grey Whistle Test and to holding simultaneous top ten positions in the UK in both singles and albums charts.

Through the decades, Focus remained relevant, their music entertaining live audiences, spearheading advertising campaigns [including the Nike South Africa World Cup TV spot] and Hollywood films [including Baby Driver and Troll movie).

A new Focus era arrived, in 2019, bringing with it a rejuvenated passion amongst the band. Focus released Focus 11, their first studio album for 6 years, complete with brand new Roger Dean artwork. The year was then spent touring from South America to Japan - and everywhere in between - in support of the new album.

With the dawn of 2020 came the 50th anniversary of the formation of Focus. Unfortunately, celebrations had to be put on hold due to global events. 2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the album Moving Waves (1971).

The album featured the iconic track Hocus Pocus and following a live performance on The Old Grey Whistle Test in late 1972, a re-recorded Hocus Pocus would reach #20 in the UK singles chart in February 1973, the same week that Sylvia peaked at #4. Moving Waves hit #2 in the UK albums chart in March 1973 as the Focus live tour took the UK by storm. Hocus Pocus reached number 2 in the USA.

2021 saw the release of the deluxe anniversary boxset Focus50 featuring Blu-ray and CD of the Live In Rio concert and a studio re-record of all of the Focus numbers. Focus returned to touring in 2022 and the band were delighted to be performing, once again, their classics such as Hocus Pocus, Sylvia, and House Of The King together with some of the Focus numbers also making an appearance!

Holding a unique place in the hearts of music fans everywhere, Britain also holds a special place in the hearts of Focus, having toured here regularly through their 50-plus years and so the band are looking forward to their visit later in the year.

THE HOCUS POCUS TOUR 2023 UK dates:

Thursday 9 November - Derby - - Flowerpot

Friday 10 November - Fletching - Trading Boundaries

Saturday 11 November - Great Yarmouth - HRH Festival

Sunday 12 November - London - - Bush Hall

Tuesday 14 November - Chiselhurst - - Beaverwood

Thursday 16 November - Bristol - - The Fleece

Friday 17 November - Howden - Howden Shire Hall

Saturday 18 November - Tunbridge Wells - The Forum

Sunday 19 November - Sale - - Waterside Arts

Tuesday 21 November - Blackpool - Waterloo Music Bar

Wednesday 22 November - Kinross - - Kinross Green Hotel

Thursday 23 November - Galashiels - - Galashiels Mac Arts

Friday 24 November - Troon - - Winterstorm Troon Concert Hall

Sunday 26 November - Southampton - 1865 Club