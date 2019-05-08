Flying Lotus Shares MORE Feat. Anderson .Paak, Announces North American Tour Dates

On the heels of the soulful and swung out "Spontaneous/Takashi", Flying Lotus returns with "More", another offering from his forthcoming album Flamagra. "More" is a collaboration between two of LA's finest. It sees Lotus link up with Anderson .Paak, a true soulman of his generation. Flying Lotus has also announced he'll be taking his award winning, 3D show back on the road this fall. Tapping the use of 3D Live's patented technology, reworked to create an even more immersive experience.

Preorder Limited Pop-Up Deluxe Edition 2LP, Standard 2LP, CD, Digital & Merch Bundles HERE

FLAMAGRA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

FRI 8/9-SUN 8/11 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Outside Lands

SAT 8/10 - PORTLAND, OR - Roseland

SUN 8/11 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox Sodo

MON 8/12 - BOISE, ID - Knitting Factory

WED 8/14 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma

THU 8/15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union

FRI 8/16 - DENVER, CO - The Mission Ballroom

SAT 8/17 - TAOS, NM - Taos Vortex

SUN 8/18 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre

TUE 8/20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue

WED 8/21 - MADISON, WI - The Sylvee

SAT 8/24 - DETROIT, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

SUN 8/25 - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Mon 8/26 - MONTREAL, QC - Corona Theatre

TUE 8/27 - BOSTON, MA - House of Blues

THU 8/29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Fri 8/30 - BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Mirage

SAT 8/31 - NORTH ADAMS, MA - MASS MoCa

MON 9/02 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE

TUE 9/03 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live

WED 9/04 - NASHVILLE, TN - Marathon Music Works

THU 9/05 - CINCINNATI, OH - Madison Theater

FRI 9/06 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

SAT 9/07 - RICHMOND, VA - The National

TUE 9/10 - RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz

WED 9/11 - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse

THU 9/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater

FRI 9/13 - HOUSTON, TX - Warehouse Live

SAT 9/14 - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's

Sun 9/15 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom

WED 9/18 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren

THU 9/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - House of Blues

Fri 9/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Novo

Photo credit: Renata Raksha





