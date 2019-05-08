Flying Lotus Shares MORE Feat. Anderson .Paak, Announces North American Tour Dates
On the heels of the soulful and swung out "Spontaneous/Takashi", Flying Lotus returns with "More", another offering from his forthcoming album Flamagra. "More" is a collaboration between two of LA's finest. It sees Lotus link up with Anderson .Paak, a true soulman of his generation. Flying Lotus has also announced he'll be taking his award winning, 3D show back on the road this fall. Tapping the use of 3D Live's patented technology, reworked to create an even more immersive experience.
Preorder Limited Pop-Up Deluxe Edition 2LP, Standard 2LP, CD, Digital & Merch Bundles HERE
FLAMAGRA NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
FRI 8/9-SUN 8/11 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Outside Lands
SAT 8/10 - PORTLAND, OR - Roseland
SUN 8/11 - SEATTLE, WA - Showbox Sodo
MON 8/12 - BOISE, ID - Knitting Factory
WED 8/14 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma
THU 8/15 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Union
FRI 8/16 - DENVER, CO - The Mission Ballroom
SAT 8/17 - TAOS, NM - Taos Vortex
SUN 8/18 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Tower Theatre
TUE 8/20 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - First Avenue
WED 8/21 - MADISON, WI - The Sylvee
SAT 8/24 - DETROIT, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
SUN 8/25 - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Mon 8/26 - MONTREAL, QC - Corona Theatre
TUE 8/27 - BOSTON, MA - House of Blues
THU 8/29 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Fri 8/30 - BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Mirage
SAT 8/31 - NORTH ADAMS, MA - MASS MoCa
MON 9/02 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage AE
TUE 9/03 - COLUMBUS, OH - Express Live
WED 9/04 - NASHVILLE, TN - Marathon Music Works
THU 9/05 - CINCINNATI, OH - Madison Theater
FRI 9/06 - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore
SAT 9/07 - RICHMOND, VA - The National
TUE 9/10 - RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz
WED 9/11 - ATLANTA, GA - Variety Playhouse
THU 9/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - Joy Theater
FRI 9/13 - HOUSTON, TX - Warehouse Live
SAT 9/14 - AUSTIN, TX - Emo's
Sun 9/15 - DALLAS, TX - South Side Ballroom
WED 9/18 - PHOENIX, AZ - The Van Buren
THU 9/19 - SAN DIEGO, CA - House of Blues
Fri 9/20 - LOS ANGELES, CA - The Novo
Photo credit: Renata Raksha