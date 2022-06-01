Florist Share New Single 'Sci-FI Silence'
Florist's upcoming self-titled album will be out July 29.
Florist share a majestic V Haddad-directed video for "Sci-Fi Silence," the latest single from their highly anticipated upcoming self-titled album out July 29th on Double Double Whammy.
The song occupies a liminal space between soul baring confession and contemplative new age, a swirl of analog synth that culminates in a full-band meditation. "You're not what I have, but what I love," the band sings over and again until the words grow into a kind of mantra, a thing that at once pierces and heals.
"Sci-fi Silence is a love song about the mystical forces that attract us to one another and the spaces in-between words that can hold profound communications," says Emily Sprague. "It is also a reflection on our impermanence and the acceptance that it is worth it to invite love and connection into our lives even for just a moment."
The band is hitting the road on a US summer tour that kicks off at Bowery Ballroom in New York on July 30th, and goes through end of August. All dates below.
Florist feels like the culmination of a decade-long journey, their fourth full-length album, but the first deserving of a self-titled designation. "We called it Florist because this is not just my songs with a backing band," Sprague explains. "It's a practice. It's a collaboration. It's our one life. These are my best friends and the music is the way that it is because of that." Florist is also the strongest album of the band's decade-long career, an immersive work that conveys the magic of the earth and of family, and the whole of the band's heart.
Watch the new music video here:
Tour Dates
7/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
7/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
8/1 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply
8/2 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
8/3 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
8/5 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
8/7 - Boise, ID @ Kin
8/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
8/9 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
8/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
8/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
8/13 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
8/15 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress
8/16 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
8/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
8/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
8/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
8/22 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
8/24 - Washington DC @ DC9
8/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live
8/26 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
8/27 - Buffalo, NY @ Silo City Readings (Solo)