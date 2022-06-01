Florist Share New Single 'Sci-FI Silence'

Florist share a majestic V Haddad-directed video for "Sci-Fi Silence," the latest single from their highly anticipated upcoming self-titled album out July 29th on Double Double Whammy.

The song occupies a liminal space between soul baring confession and contemplative new age, a swirl of analog synth that culminates in a full-band meditation. "You're not what I have, but what I love," the band sings over and again until the words grow into a kind of mantra, a thing that at once pierces and heals.

"Sci-fi Silence is a love song about the mystical forces that attract us to one another and the spaces in-between words that can hold profound communications," says Emily Sprague. "It is also a reflection on our impermanence and the acceptance that it is worth it to invite love and connection into our lives even for just a moment."

The band is hitting the road on a US summer tour that kicks off at Bowery Ballroom in New York on July 30th, and goes through end of August. All dates below.

Florist feels like the culmination of a decade-long journey, their fourth full-length album, but the first deserving of a self-titled designation. "We called it Florist because this is not just my songs with a backing band," Sprague explains. "It's a practice. It's a collaboration. It's our one life. These are my best friends and the music is the way that it is because of that." Florist is also the strongest album of the band's decade-long career, an immersive work that conveys the magic of the earth and of family, and the whole of the band's heart.

Tour Dates

7/30 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

8/1 - Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

8/2 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

8/3 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

8/5 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

8/7 - Boise, ID @ Kin

8/8 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

8/9 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

8/11 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

8/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

8/13 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

8/15 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

8/16 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

8/18 - Austin, TX @ The Ballroom

8/19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

8/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

8/22 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

8/24 - Washington DC @ DC9

8/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Lounge at World Cafe Live

8/26 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

8/27 - Buffalo, NY @ Silo City Readings (Solo)