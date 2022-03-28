Florence + the Machine Confirm North American Headline Tour

Florence + the Machine are set to play an extended run of headline dates later this year, kicking off September 2 in Montreal with further stops including New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and many more. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love to aid refugees worldwide.

Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will join as support on select dates throughout the tour. See full routing below and visit here for more information.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 29 at 10am local time through Thursday, March 31 at 10pm local time.

The tour will celebrate the release of Florence Welch's forthcoming, highly anticipated fifth album Dance Fever, out May 13. Florence has shared three songs from the album-"My Love," "King" and "Heaven is Here"-all of which arrived alongside videos by the acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde with choreography by Ryan Heffington. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Additionally, Florence will play two very special, intimate shows this spring: April 29 in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Theatre and May 6 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York-both shows sold out in seconds.

Dance Fever was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world's reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown-clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness-and the hope of reunions to come.

Just before the pandemic Florence had become fascinated by choreomania, a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people-sometimes thousands-danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death. The imagery resonated with Florence, who had been touring nonstop for more than a decade, and in lockdown felt oddly prescient.

The image and concept of dance, and choreomania, remained central as Florence wove her own experiences of dance-a discipline she turned to in the early days of sobriety-with the folkloric elements of a moral panic from the Middle Ages. In recent times of torpor and confinement, dance offered propulsion, energy and a way of looking at music more choreographically.

Starting, as ever, armed with a notebook of poems and ideas, Florence had just arrived to New York in March 2020 to begin recording when Covid-19 forced a retreat to London. Holed up at home, the songs began to transform, with nods to dance, folk, '70s Iggy Pop, longing-for-the-road folk tracks a la Lucinda Williams or Emmylou Harris and more, ultimately arriving somewhere that Florence describes as "Nick Cave at the club." Lyrically, she took inspiration from the tragic heroines of pre-Raphaelite art, the gothic fiction of Carmen Maria Machado and Julia Armfield, the visceral wave of folk horror film from The Wicker Man and The Witch to Midsommar.

Dance Fever is an album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realized self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculinity and femininity, redemption and celebration.

Dance Fever was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Tour Dates

April 29 - Los Angeles Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

May 6 - Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center - New York, NY

September 2 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC*

September 3 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON*

September 7 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL†

September 8 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN†

September 10 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkson, MI†

September 12 - Capital One Area - Washington, D.C.†

September 14 - TD Garden - Boston, MA†

September 16 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY†

September 20 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN‡

September 21 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL‡

September 24 - FTX Arena - Miami, FL‡

September 27 - Moody Center - Austin, TX§

September 28 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX§

October 1 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

October 4 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

October 6 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA†

October 7 - Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR**

October 9 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA†

October 12 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA†

October 14 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg