Flor Unveils 'Live at Home' Performance

Los Angeles, CA alt-pop band flor has unveiled live at home, a seven-track performance of their latest single "lmho", and songs off their albums ley lines and come out. you're hiding. live at home was produced and mixed by flor bassist Dylan Bauld, and directed by longtime collaborator Jade Ehlers at Bauld's home studio. The performance is available to stream now exclusively on the band's YouTube channel. Watch it below.

"We wanted to spend 2020 on the road playing music and meeting all of you, but this wasn't the year any of us were hoping for. We can't wait to see you when it's safe to tour again, but in the meantime, we got together at Dylan's house to play some songs for you. We hope you enjoy," shared flor singer/guitarist Zach Grace.

flor released their latest standalone single "LMHO" alongside an official music video in August. The song followed the release of their reimagined EP, which features stripped-down recordings of fan-favorite tracks including "unsaid", "white noise", "warm blood", and "slow motion". Additionally, the EP includes a cover of Coldplay's "yellow" featuring labelmates MisterWives. Watch the track's official music video, which premiered on Billboard, HERE.

flor's sophomore full-length ley lines was released in September, 2019, and is available physically and digitally HERE via Fueled By Ramen. Singles including "slow motion" and "dancing around" received praise from Nylon, Ones to Watch, and Earmilk, and were prominently featured on playlists including Today In Music on Apple Music, Brand New Music on Amazon Music, and New Music Friday on Spotify. ley lines was co-produced by singer/guitarist Zach Grace and bassist Dylan Bauld in Bauld's home studio in Los Angeles, over several writing sessions with guitarist McKinley Kitts and drummer Kyle Hill.

In March, flor wrapped their second US headline tour in support of ley lines. The trek followed the band's massive Ones To Watch Presents: flor North American tour, which saw them perform their largest sold-out headline shows to date. flor has previously supported Paramore, Hayley Kiyoko, Walk The Moon, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on the road.