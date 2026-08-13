Fivio Foreign to Perform CHASIN With The Fire Choir at Red Steps

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fivio Foreign will bring his new single CHASIN to the Red Steps in Times Square for a pop-up performance, joined by his newly formed group, THE FIRE CHOIR. The Brooklyn rapper's gospel-inspired track blends his signature energy with a more reflective sound, and the outdoor performance is set to give New Yorkers and tourists an up-close look at the collaboration.

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, August 16, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the Red Steps at Times Square, Broadway at West 47th Street, New York, NY.

Fivio will be joined by The Fire Choir, his newly formed choir featured on the record, for a dynamic live performance bringing the song's inspirational message and gospel-driven sound directly to the streets of New York City.

'Chasin' marks a powerful new chapter in Fivio Foreign's musical journey. Rooted in faith, personal accountability and perseverance, the record reveals a more reflective side of the Brooklyn artist while maintaining the energy and authenticity that have defined his career.

Event Details

Who: Multi-platinum Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign, accompanied by his newly formed Fire Choir

What: A special live pop-up performance of Fivio Foreign's new gospel-inspired single, 'Chasin'

When: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Red Steps at Times Square, Broadway at West 47th Street, New York, NY

The performance follows the release of CHASIN, which Fivio Foreign has described as centered on faith, personal accountability and perseverance, marking a new direction in his catalog while retaining the intensity that has defined his output to date.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...