FIVIO FOREIGN to Release CHASIN' Single and Video With Gospel Choir

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Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign is set to release a new single titled CHASIN, described as a personal tribute to his late mother. The official video, filmed with a gospel choir in Paterson, New Jersey, and directed by Whipalo, is scheduled to premiere on Vevo, with the single following on streaming platforms.

Fivio Foreign returns with 'Chasin,' a deeply personal new single that marks one of the most reflective moments of his career. The official video 'Chasin' directed by Whipalo and was shot with choir in Paterson, N.J.

More than a new release, 'Chasin' is Fivio's personal testimony and a heartfelt dedication to his late mother. The song reflects on the experiences that shaped him, the lessons he has learned and the values his mother instilled in him.

Through the song, Fivio speaks directly to young people who may be navigating pressure, a lack of guidance, and difficult decisions similar to those he encountered in his own journey. 'Chasin' addresses the reality that pursuing the wrong things can lead people into dark places, while also emphasizing that change is possible through accountability, faith, and community.

While spiritually influenced in tone and message, 'Chasin' does not signal a departure from Fivio's identity as a hip-hop artist. Instead, the single expands his story, showing his ability to communicate with listeners through both the raw energy of traditional hip-hop and a more vulnerable, purpose-driven sound. Fivio Foreign's gospel inspired full release will soon be available on all streaming platforms.

About Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign rose to global prominence with the breakout street anthem 'Big Drip,' establishing himself as one of the defining voices of Brooklyn drill. He continued his rise with the release of his debut studio album, B.I.B.L.E., which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and featured standout records including 'City of Gods' with Kanye West and Alicia Keys, in addition to 'What's My Name' with Queen Naija and Coi Leray.

B.I.B.L.E., brought together an expansive roster of collaborators, including Quavo, Chlöe, KayCyy, Ne-Yo, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Yung Bleu, Vory, Polo G, DJ Khaled, and others. Across B.I.B.L.E., Fivio shared stories of trials, lessons, gratitude, and the realities of growing up in Brooklyn. Since then, Fivio has continued to build a global presence through international touring across Europe and Africa, national headline appearances, and major festival and award show stages including Rolling Loud, Hot 97's Summer Jam, Power 105.1's Powerhouse, and the BET Hip Hop Awards. Fivio also crossed into sports and culture with 'Giants on 3,' a New York Giants collaboration featuring Eli Manning and Shaun O'Hara that introduced his music and personality to an even broader audience.

'Chasin' will be available on all streaming platforms at midnight, with the official video premiering on Vevo Friday, July 31 at 3 p.m.

According to the announcement, CHASIN reflects on the experiences that shaped Fivio Foreign and the values instilled in him by his mother, addressing themes of accountability, faith, and community while remaining rooted in his hip-hop identity. A full gospel-inspired release is expected to follow on streaming platforms.

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