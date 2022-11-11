Fitz & the Tantrums Release New Album 'Let Yourself Free'

Multi-Platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have unveiled their highly anticipated new studio album Let Yourself Free. The 12-track collection is available to stream and download beginning today.

Regarding Let Yourself Free, frontman Michal "Fitz" Fitzpatrick shares, "This might be my favorite record we've ever made. I tried to pull in threads from our early albums and my solo record. I got back to the soul and Motown vibes as well. It's a special place for my voice. I'm trying to pull a full circle thread."

Co-lead vocalist Noelle Scaggs adds, "For me, this whole record creates a mural of our entire career on this fourteen-year musical path. It's all of the different colors and shades we've created for Fitz and The Tantrums by not just staying in one pocket. This is the kind of music we like to make, the joy we like to give, and the stories we like to tell. We hope you show up to a gig and go wild, laugh, cry, and dance."

Fitz and The Tantrums will celebrate the release of Let Yourself Free with two network television performances of the album's current single "Moneymaker" later this month. On November 17, the band will perform the track on Live with Kelly and Ryan. On November 24, Fitz and The Tantrums will return to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Check local listings to tune in.

This January, Fitz and The Tantrums will embark on their Let Yourself Free Tour of North America. The 17-city trek will kick off on January 21 in Portland, OR, visit major markets across the US, and wrap on February 16 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Special guest BabyJake will provide support. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

Fitz and The Tantrums previewed Let Yourself Free with the June release of the album's hit lead single "Sway" alongside a vibrant official music video. The band delivered unforgettable performances of the song on Good Morning America and The Kelly Clarkson Show. In September, they returned with the album's second single "Moneymaker". Let Yourself Free's early releases arrived to critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, and more.

﻿Let Yourself Free follows Fitz and The Tantrums' 2019 album All the Feels, which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Ryan. In 2021, Fitz and The Tantrums' frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo album Head Up High under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Good Morning America.

Listen to the new album here:

Let Yourself Free Tour Dates

January 21st, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

January 22nd, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

January 24th, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

January 25th, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

January 27th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

January 28th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

January 31st, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

February 2nd, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

February 3rd, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

February 4th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

February 6th, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

February 8th, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

February 10th, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

February 11th 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

February 13th, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

February 14th, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

February 16th, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room