First Names Announced For Houghton 2020

Described in some quarters as setting a new benchmark for music festivals, Houghton announces a progressive and eclectic group of names for its third edition on 6th - 9th August 2020.

After making arguably one of the most successful debuts of recent times in 2017, the festival opted to make only minor improvements to its simple and refined approach in 2018. In 2019 the event had to be unfortunately cancelled due to extreme weather, however is back in 2020 with even more on offer, staying true to its ethos and continuing to incorporate art, music and sculpture into the beautiful surroundings of Houghton Hall, Norfolk.

The musical programme reflects Craig Richards' eclectic taste, while continuing the festival's tradition of encouraging long extended sets and unique live acts, across cutting edge sound systems from German manufacturer d&b audiotechnik.

As always, Houghton casts a spotlight on an array of rising talent and experimental artists. Estonian violinist and vocalist Maarja Nuut, the rapidly rising Object Blue, UK jazz pioneers Matthew Halsall and the Elliot Galvin Trio, German dubtronica trailblazer Pole, and the abstract and beautiful musings of Soundwalk Collective are all appearing on the 360° soundscape of the Pinters stage, created for the perfect listening environment of jazz, ambient and experimental sounds. Wild card producer John T. Gast and innovator Mark Ernestus' Ndagga Rhythm Force will also be making a welcome appearance on the stage.

After extraordinary sets in 2018, the heavyweight returnees include Ricardo Villalobos, Helena Hauff, Ben UFO, Optimo, Hunee, Seth Troxler, Jane Fitz, Pearson Sound, Andrew Weatherall, Joy Orbison, Powder, Midland and Call Super, whilst debut appearances are lined up for Four Tet, Bruce, DJ Stingray and Lena Willikens amongst many others, as Houghton's lineup extends to include even more of the most influential figures in electronic music.

There are also sets from Carl Finlow as Silicon Scally, Vancouver protege D. Tiffany, Floating Points and festival favourite Ruf Dug. Palms Trax showcases his deep-digging gems, Calibre and dBridge offer up their unique strain of thunderous bass music and Gerd Janson will be showcasing his eclectic genre spanning commitment to the scene. Harvey Sutherland, Flanger, DMX Krew, Radioactive Man and acclaimed composer Ricardo Romaneiro all deliver live sets unconfined by genre, with Juju & Jordash uniting with Move N*E*R*D to become Magic Mountain High for a welcome live return.

LINE UP (in alphabetical order)

A-FUTURE / A.L.F.O.S / AKUFEN / ALEX DOWNEY / AMIT / ANDREW WEATHERALL / ANDY BLAKE / ANEESH / ANGIE DIXON / ANTAL / APPLEBLIM / AWKWARD MOMENTS (LIVE) / BABY VULTURE / BEGIN / BELLE BETTE / BEN U.F.O / BILL BREWSTER / BILLY NASTY / BINH / BLOTTER TRAX / BOBBY. / BORGAR MAGNASON (LIVE) / BRUCE / CALIBRE / CALL SUPER / C.A.R / CARLOS BOIX / CEDRIC WOO / CHRIS FARRELL / CHRISTOPHE / CHRIS SULLIVAN / CLAUDE DOUSSET / CLIVE HENRY / COBBLESTONE JAZZ / COLLEEN 'COSMO' MURPHY / CONVEXTION (LIVE) / DANNY BUSHES / D-BRIDGE (DJ + LIVE) / D.TIFFANY / DAN BEAUMONT / DARSHAN JESRANI / DAVE HARVEY / DERRICK CARTER DOES DISCO / DIGBY / DJ MASDA / DJ STINGRAY / DJ THREE / DMX KREW (LIVE) / DOC MARTIN / DOC SCOTT / DONNA LEAKE / DR HORN / DYED SOUNDOROM / E/TAPE / EDWARD (DJ + LIVE) / ELIPHINO / ELLIOT GALVIN TRIO / FABIAN LASSONDE / FANTASTIC TWINS / FELIX DICKINSON / FLANGER (LIVE) / FLOATING POINTS (LIVE) / FOUR TET / FRANCESCO DEL GARDA / FREEDOM ENGINE / FUMIYA TANAKA / GENE ON EARTH / GERD JANSON / HAMID / HAMISH COLE & TOBY NICHOLAS / HARRI PEPPER / HARVEY SUTHERLAND / HELENA HAUFF / HIROTO / HONEY SOUND SYSTEM / HORSE MEAT DISCO / HOWIE B (LIVE) / HUNEE / INTERGALACTIC GARY / IVAN SMAGGHE / JAKE MANDERS / JANE FITZ / JAYSON WINTERS / JENNY JEN / JENSEN INTERCEPTOR / JEROME HILL / JOHN T GAST / JON K / JONNY ROCK / JOSH CHEON / JOY ORBISON / JUJU & JORDASH (LIVE) / JUSTIN ROBERTSON / KAREN GWYER / KHIDJA (DJ & LIVE) / KINO / KIRSTI WEIR / KRYWALD & FARRER / LAURA JONES / LENA WILLIKENS / LO SHEA / LUCA LOZANO / LUKAS WIGFLEX / MAARJA NUUT & RUUM (LIVE) / MAGDA / MAGIC MOUNTAIN HIGH (LIVE) / MANFREDAS / MARGARET DYGAS / MARIIIN / MARK ERNESTUS' NDAGGA RHYTHM FORCE (LIVE) / MATTHEW HALSALL / MAAYAN NIDAM / MC DRS / MICHELLE / MIDLAND / MIXMASTER MORRIS / MOVE N*E*R*D / MR PRICE / MR SHIVER / NATHAN GREGORY / NEVILLE WATSON / NICK LUSCOMBE / NICK THE RECORD / NICOLAS LUTZ / NOT AN ANIMAL / OBJECT BLUE / OLI SILVA / OMAR / OPTIMO / PALMS TRAX / PANGAEA / PEARSON SOUND / PEVERELIST / POL VALLS / POLE (LIVE) / POWDER / PROSUMER / RADIOACTIVE MAN (LIVE) / RANDALL / RALPH LAWSON / RARESH / REDA / REEDALE RISE / RENATA / RHADOO / RICARDO ROMANEIRO (LIVE) / RICARDO VILLALOBOS / ROB MELLO / ROMAN FLUGEL / RUF DUG / SAOIRSE / SASSY J / SCHATRAX / SCOTT PELLOUX / SEPEHR / SETH TROXLER / SHANE ONE / S.A.T. CELESTE / SILICON SCALLY / SKYRAGER / SOFAY / SOLAR / SONJA MOONEAR / STEVE RICE / STEVIO & SUSYBEE (LIVE) / STORM / STRATOWERX / SYNC 24 (LIVE) / TAIMUR AGHA / TASHA / TERRENCE DIXON / THE GHOST / THE MOLE (DJ + LIVE) / TOM & PHIL / TONE DROPOUT / TRISTAN DA CUNHA / TRUTH & LIES / ULTRAMARINE / UNAI TROTTI / VERA / VERSALIFE/SEVERNAYA / VLADA / VLADIMIR IVKOVIC / VOIGTMANN / VRSION / WAYNE HOLLAND / WES BAGGALEY / WILLOW / ZIP

and

CRAIG RICHARDS

Artwork: Craig Richards





