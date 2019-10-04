Finneas Releases Debut EP BLOOD HARMONY

Today sees the release of Blood Harmony, the highly anticipated debut EP from 22-year old songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and artist FINNEAS. Written and produced entirely by FINNEAS, the seven-track collection exemplifies his skills as a songwriter. Penning lyrics that serve both the heart and head, Blood Harmony perfectly showcases his knack for effortless, heartfelt storytelling, paired with his rousing signature production.



Speaking about the EP, FINNEAS reveals, "At the beginning of 2019 I decided I wanted to make a collection of songs that encapsulated exactly what my life had felt like for the last 18 months. That collection of songs, is Blood Harmony." He continues, "Almost every song was written and recorded in a Hotel Room or a Tour Bus or on an Airplane or in a Dressing Room while I was on tour with my sister. We'd walk off stage and I'd run straight into my dressing room and throw my headphones on and get back to work," concluding, "Writing and recording this EP was like filling a time capsule with different fragments and memories I've made and now, they're all yours."



Accompanying FINNEAS' incomparable debut release, the Los Angeles based artist has released an official music video for his latest single "Shelter." Directed by Sam Bennett, the video was shot in one take along the Los Angeles River.



Explaining the title of his EP, FINNEAS shares, "I would love for this title to remain ambiguous to listeners and for everyone to be able to imbue it with their own meaning and justification." As the sole collaborator, producer and elder brother to Billie Eilish, he elaborates. "The most common use of the term blood harmony is an English expression for what it sounds like when siblings sing together, that biologic chemistry-I think that speaks for itself."



Included on the EP are the already released cuts like poignant ballad, "I Lost A Friend," lauded as "wonderfully gloomy" [Idolator], the buoyant, up-tempo "Shelter," which MTV hailed as "a galvanic, acoustic guitar-driven number." The moody and infectious "I Don't Miss You At All," and "Let's Fall In Love For The Night" which Hilly Dilly praised for its ability to "evoke nostalgia through his vocals and lyrics." The EP also includes three previously unheard tracks; "Lost My Mind", "Partners In Crime" and the devastatingly raw, heartbreaking closer, "Die Alone."



This weekend FINNEAS will take the stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival (TICKETS HERE), playing a solo set on Saturday, October 5 on the Miller Lite Stage before joining his sister Billie Eilish on stage for her set. FINNEAS can next be seen when he embarks on his first SOLD OUT North American headlining tour, which kicks off October 15 in San Francisco. The six date run will see him play two shows at Los Angeles' iconic Masonic Lodge at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery before heading off to Chicago and Brooklyn and concluding in Boston on October 24. For more information, go to: www.finneasofficial.com

Responsible for penning international smashes 'ocean eyes' and 'when the party's over' and producing the No. 1 debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' FINNEAS recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts for 9 consecutive weeks. While Billie Eilish's 'bad guy'-produced and co-written by FINNEAS- recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, taking Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Ft Billy Ray Cyrus off to the top spot.



Blood Harmony, the debut EP by FINNEAS is out now.



Tracklisting

I Lost A Friend

Shelter

Lost My Mind

I Don't Miss You At All

Partners In Crime

Let's Fall In Love For The Night

Die Alone

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/05 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX

10/15 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

10/17 - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

10/18 - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

10/20 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

10/23 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

10/24 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You