Fifteen-Year-Old Rising Star PALOMA Releases New Music Video And Single 'Not The Way'

Paloma Dineli Chesky, the fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter and rising star in the music industry, has announced the release of her latest single and video, 'Not the Way.' This highly anticipated release is set to showcase her raw talent and prove once again why she is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after voices in the industry.

"Not the Way" is a powerful and emotional track that showcases Paloma's incredible vocal range and depth of feeling. The song was written by Paloma herself, and is a reflection of her own personal experiences and struggles. The accompanying music video, directed by renowned cinematographer Raphael Felisbino, is a visually stunning piece that perfectly captures the spirit of the song.

"Paloma is a true force to be reckoned with," said Raphael Felisbino. "Her talent and creativity are truly exceptional, and it's been an honor to work with her on this project. I have no doubt that this new release will be a huge success."

Paloma has been making waves in the music industry since she was just 13 years old, and her star continues to rise. Her previous releases have received critical acclaim and have been praised for their emotional depth and powerful vocals. "Not the Way" is set to be her biggest release yet, and is sure to solidify her place as one of the most exciting young artists in the industry.

"I am so excited to share this new release with the world," said Paloma. "This song is very personal to me, and I hope that it resonates with listeners and helps them to connect with their own emotions. I am so grateful to my fans and supporters for their continued encouragement and belief in me."

"Not the Way" is available now on all major music platforms, and the accompanying music video can be viewed on Paloma's official YouTube channel. Be sure to check out this incredible new release from one of the most exciting young voices in the industry.

For more information about Paloma and her music, please visit her website at www.palomachesky.com.