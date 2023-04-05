Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fifteen-Year-Old Rising Star PALOMA Releases New Music Video And Single 'Not The Way'

This highly anticipated release is set to showcase her raw talent and prove once again why she is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after voices in the industry.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Paloma Dineli Chesky, the fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter and rising star in the music industry, has announced the release of her latest single and video, 'Not the Way.' This highly anticipated release is set to showcase her raw talent and prove once again why she is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after voices in the industry.

"Not the Way" is a powerful and emotional track that showcases Paloma's incredible vocal range and depth of feeling. The song was written by Paloma herself, and is a reflection of her own personal experiences and struggles. The accompanying music video, directed by renowned cinematographer Raphael Felisbino, is a visually stunning piece that perfectly captures the spirit of the song.

"Paloma is a true force to be reckoned with," said Raphael Felisbino. "Her talent and creativity are truly exceptional, and it's been an honor to work with her on this project. I have no doubt that this new release will be a huge success."

Paloma has been making waves in the music industry since she was just 13 years old, and her star continues to rise. Her previous releases have received critical acclaim and have been praised for their emotional depth and powerful vocals. "Not the Way" is set to be her biggest release yet, and is sure to solidify her place as one of the most exciting young artists in the industry.

"I am so excited to share this new release with the world," said Paloma. "This song is very personal to me, and I hope that it resonates with listeners and helps them to connect with their own emotions. I am so grateful to my fans and supporters for their continued encouragement and belief in me."

"Not the Way" is available now on all major music platforms, and the accompanying music video can be viewed on Paloma's official YouTube channel. Be sure to check out this incredible new release from one of the most exciting young voices in the industry.

For more information about Paloma and her music, please visit her website at www.palomachesky.com.




Tayler Holder Holds the Title of Biggest Country Star on TikTok Photo
Tayler Holder Holds the Title of Biggest Country Star on TikTok
Holder who has had an exciting entre into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space.   He has also brought his 30 million plus fanbase on TikTok and other socials along for the ride into his country music journey as he holds the top number of following on the digital platform.
Gentlemens Dub Clubs x Eva Lazarus Release Single High Hopes Photo
Gentlemens Dub Club's x Eva Lazarus Release Single 'High Hopes'
The song is a heavy-grooving one drop riddim that has all the hallmarks of another classic GDC sing-along anthem. Laced with the songwriting and production wizardry of Brad Baloo (The Nextmen), “High Hopes” is an already essential cut for lovers of feel-good summertime reggae.
Alborosie Mixes Dub For New Jah Cure Single Undeniable Photo
Alborosie Mixes Dub For New Jah Cure Single 'Undeniable'
This is the second time the Reggae artist, producer, Engineer and multi-instrumentalist has contributed production work to a Jah Cure song, having created the dub mix on 'Don't Walk Away' from Cure's last album, Royal Soldier. Working on Jah Cure’s song “Undeniable” was a “welcome opportunity to showcase this great track in a new way.
Johnny Lee Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of His Top 5 Single This Time Photo
Johnny Lee Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of His Top 5 Single 'This Time'
Written by Chips Moman, Lee released this as his fifth single from his album, ‘H-e-e-ere’s Johnny!’ Johnny Lee recently announced his ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour.’ Throughout his career, Lee has achieved 26 Top 20 singles and became an integral part of the ‘Urban Cowboy’ movement that took the world by storm in the early 80s.

More Hot Stories For You


Fifteen-Year-Old Rising Star PALOMA Releases New Music Video And Single 'Not The Way'Fifteen-Year-Old Rising Star PALOMA Releases New Music Video And Single 'Not The Way'
April 5, 2023

Paloma Dineli Chesky, the fifteen-year-old singer-songwriter and rising star in the music industry, is excited to announce the release of her latest single and video, 'Not the Way.'
Jazz Musicians Invited To Apply For John Stites Jazz AwardJazz Musicians Invited To Apply For John Stites Jazz Award
April 3, 2023

The John Stites Jazz Artist Organization (JSJAO) announces the opening of the 2023 John Stites Jazz Award (JSJA) application process. Awards range in value from $5,000 to $25,000 and are given in 2 categories: 1.) artistic development and 2.) jazz events. The selection criteria and online application can be accessed at JohnStitesJazzAwards.org.  
Stevie B Releases New Single 'Take It All Back' Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix)Stevie B Releases New Single 'Take It All Back' Featuring Pitbull (DJ Sama Remix)
April 3, 2023

Freestyle and Dance iCon Stevie B has just released hit newest single 'Take It All Back' featuring multi-platinum recording artist Pitbull remixed by DJ Sama.
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Tops iTunes Blues Charts With Debut Album 'Death Roll Blues'The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Tops iTunes Blues Charts With Debut Album 'Death Roll Blues'
March 31, 2023

The 'Queen of Horror Blues' released her first full-length album on March 31st, 2023. The UK-based artist blends slide blues guitars with horror-inspired lyrics and visuals. The album debuted at #1 on the US and UK iTunes Blues Albums Charts.
Friendly Rich Releases New Album MAN OUT OF TIME - A Dark And Deranged Collection Of Folk SongsFriendly Rich Releases New Album MAN OUT OF TIME - A Dark And Deranged Collection Of Folk Songs
March 31, 2023

Friendly Rich, Canada's legendary songsmith of dark and deranged folk songs, has just released his highly anticipated new LP Man Out of Time (March 31st on We Are Busy Bodies).
share