Fetty Wap Teams Up With Tee Grizzley For New Track

Today, Multi Platinum recording artist Fetty Wap releases his new single "Zoo" featuring Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley. Powered by hard-hitting production, the track finds the perfect balance between Fetty's rich vocals and Grizzley's calibrated wordplay. Directed by Jon J, the video paints a gory scene as the two artists stylistically exchange verses.

For Fetty's highly anticipated return to music, "Zoo" serves as a follow up to his hit single "Birthday" ft. Monty -- both of which will be found on Fetty's forthcoming album this year.

The New Jersey native first made his mark with diamond certified and debut single, "Trap Queen," and was quickly catapulted to the top of the charts, earning him a number of platinum certifications, nominations and awards. Since then, Fetty has experienced success on a massive scale with "My Way," "679," "Again," "Wake Up" and "RGF Island" all certified Platinum and debut album Fetty Wap 3X Platinum. Fetty Wap made history as the first artist to simultaneously chart his inaugural four entries in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart. Other historic "firsts" include becoming the first artist since Eminem to land 3 songs in the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the first artist to take 3 spots on the Shazam Global 200 Chart. From there, Fetty was nominated for 11 Billboard Music Awards (winning Top New Artist), two Grammy Awards and an iHeart Radio Music Award.

Detroit MC Tee Grizzley is most notably known for his breakout songs "First Day Out", certified 3x Platinum, and follow up hit "From The N*E*R*D To The A " featuring Lil Yachty which went 2x Platinum. His debut studio album Activated broke into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 list with over 48 Million streams in the first week, which also lead him to win the BET Hip Hop Award for Best New Artist and Best Mixtape for his debut project My Moment which is now certified Gold. This year Grizzley released his sophomore album Scriptures, which was executive produced by legendary musician Timbaland.





