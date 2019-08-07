Ferris & Sylvester Announce Extra London Show Due To Huge Demand

Ferris & Sylvester have sold out their largest headline show to date at Omeara on September 5th, and due to huge demand the band have announced a second show at the venue the following day.



The band play their largest headline tour this autumn, which runs throughout September and October. Full dates and tickets are available here!



Regarding the extra London show and forthcoming tour Ferris & Sylvester say, "Our tour starts in a month and we are so excited for it. It feels crazy to be playing two nights in London at Omeara, which is incidentally one of our favourite venues to play... and it's about 20 minutes away from home!



"We've been jumping between festivals and into the rehearsal studio over the summer and we can't wait to just get out there and play these shows. We'll be playing brand new songs, with a bigger sound, to bigger crowds; it's going to be insane! We're also heading across the pond to bring our Streatham songs to Nashville for the very first time at Americanafest... It's going to go off and we're hanging on for dear life..."



2019 has seen Ferris & Sylvester continue to cement themselves as the most exciting and talked about new name on the blues/Americana UK scene. The duo have played to tens of thousands of people around the world this year and their recent singles 'Flying Visit','Sickness' and 'Burning River' have clocked up millions of streams alongside both strong radio and press support.



Following their killer US debut at SXSW this year, the band return to the States to play their first ever show in Nashville at Americanafest in September.



Ferris & Sylvester have been going down a storm at festivals this summer, from playing the Main Stage at Isle Of Wight, to being invited by BBC Introducing to play Glastonbury Festival, where they played a number of shows throughout the week, and even led the likes of Frank Turner to tweet, "My biggest find at @GlastoFest this year so far has been@FerrisSylvester- amazing band."



The band play their final European festival this week at Sziget, before embarking on their biggest headline tour yet in September. Full Ferris & Sylvester tour dates can be found below:



FERRIS & SYLVESTER AUTUMN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

3rd - Guildford, Boiler Room

4th - St Albans, The Horn

5th - London, OMEARA **SOLD OUT**

6th - London, OMEARA

16th - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

17th - Oxford, The Bullingdon

18th - Nottingham, Metronome

19th - Brighton, Green Door Store

20th - Newcastle, Think Tank?

22nd - Glasgow, Stereo

23rd - Edinburgh, Mash House

25th - Dublin, Lost Lane

27th - Liverpool, Phase One

29th - Leeds, The Wardrobe

30th - Cambridge, The Portland Arms



OCTOBER

1st - Manchester, Deaf Institute

3rd - Tunbridge Wells, Forum

4th - Cheltenham, Frog & Fiddle

6th - Swansea, Sin City (Fringe Fest)

8th - Truro, Old Bakery

9th - Exeter, Phoenix



FERRIS & SYLVESTER FESTIVAL DATES

AUGUST

8th - Sziget Festival, Hungary



SEPTEMBER

10th - 15th - Americanafest, Nashville





