Feng to Release SUMMER AT CAMP LAKEPINE EP, Shares New Single FAKE FRIENDS

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U.K. rapper Feng has released a new single, FAKE FRIENDS, marking the first preview of his upcoming EP, SUMMER AT CAMP LAKEPINE. The release arrives as Feng continues touring behind his debut album, WEEKEND ROCKSTAR, performing at festivals and clubs across North America and Europe.

After selling out the North American leg of his Weekend Rockstar Tour, Feng launches the EU/U.K. portion on September 8. In between, he's continued his run of festival appearances, following a Rolling Loud performance with stages at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, Germany's Splash!, Switzerland's Openair Frauenfeld, and Poland's Clout, where he performed for a crowd that stayed through a storm.

Feng also covers HIGHSNOBIETY as part of their annual music week series. The feature teases Summer At Camp Lakepine, noting that the EP 'continues to pull from [diverse] sources, this time using a diary-style format to capture a specific period of time he spent in Los Angeles at the start of this year.' The 20-year-old rising star also appeared during Milan Fashion Week as part of an underground presence at the Gucci runway show, and is the new face of Vans' 'Off The Wall' campaign, a subject he discussed with HYPEBEAST.

'Fake Friends' was produced by frequent collaborator Lakepine. The song mixes bright smears of synth, bursting samples, rumbling bass, and drums that pop like firecrackers. Within it, Feng delivers the lines: 'They want to see you do good, but never better than them / We grew up in the same hood, we used to be best friends.'

The official 'Fake Friends' music video was shot by Issac Buitrago in Los Angeles during the day and night, and directed by Lakepine and Feng. The video, also edited and creative directed by Feng, follows him wandering the city deep in thought. Amid shots of Feng among traffic lights and neon signs, and walking train tracks at sunset, he appears on a downtown rooftop surrounded by mannequins that are set ablaze. A nearby billboard reads: 'Turn setbacks into comebacks.'

Released in February, Weekend Rockstar is described as informed both by the U.K. underground scene Feng came up in and by alternative visions of pop that have reshaped radio around the world. The 13-song album channels the joyous messiness of youth, held down by the artist/producer's mellow delivery and 'positive punk' energy as he navigates love, ambition, and stardom. Weekend Rockstar was written, recorded, and mixed by Feng himself, with co-production by him and Bilal Hamdi. The LP was preceded by singles including 'J*b' and 'Cali Crazy,' which capture Feng's transition from nine-to-five monotony to neon-streaked weekends. He also released the video for 'Firework,' which includes the lyrics, 'Don't know what's coming for you, but I know it's something bright / You're like a firework, that's about to light.'

Feng entered the year leading The FADER's 'Artists to Watch in 2026' lineup and is a member of their current GEN F class, while also appearing on lists by Complex, Pigeons & Planes, and Ones to Watch, who wrote, 'Feng's music bleeds personality and charisma, somehow painting a picture of a young visionary who is both painstakingly polished and effortlessly brilliant.' Feng has also become known for his house parties, which have been covered by Interview Magazine, DAZED, and Pitchfork.

Weekend Rockstar Tour Dates

Sep 08 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Sep 10 – Munich, DE @ Feierwerk Hansa 39

Sep 11 – Prague, CZ @ Rock Café

Sep 12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Sep 14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

Sep 15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Museum)

Sep 16 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

Sep 18 – Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol

Sep 19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

Sep 21 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Sep 23 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sep 24 – Leeds, UK @ Project House

Sep 25 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Sep 27 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Sep 29 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Oct 01 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Proxima

Feng is set to bring the WEEKEND ROCKSTAR Tour to Europe and the U.K. following the completion of its North American leg, with further details on the SUMMER AT CAMP LAKEPINE EP expected in the coming months.

Photo Credit: Nate Gotsis



Photo Credit: Nate Gotsis

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