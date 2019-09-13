Female Duo Reverie Lane Launches Debut EP Today

Powerhouse vocal duo Presley Tucker and Spencer Bartoletti of Reverie Lane, whose new debut EP Women & Trains, dropped today, is "upbeat, sassy and a great deal of fun, featuring their soaring, honey-rich harmonies" (Digital Journal/Markos Papadatos). Women & Trains is available on iTunes, Spotify and wherever music is sold.



Reverie Lane is currently touring North America with music icon Tanya Tucker before they embark for 5 performances across Australia for C2C Australia and 7 shows in the UK (full list of tour dates below).



Like some of the greatest country stories, Reverie Lane's began on a barstool at one of Nashville's famous Broadway honky-tonks. After bonding over a love of classic country music and storytelling, Spencer and Presley started writing songs together. Writing together became singing together, and singing together led to the formation of Reverie Lane.



Early on, Spencer and Presley's unique artistry grabbed the attention of the late Bill Ham, veteran music manager (ZZ Top and Clint Black) and founder of Lone Wolf Management and Wolftracks Music Publishing, who signed them to a development deal. Since then, the duo has achieved some of the milestones of which many musicians dream, including performing on stage at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium alongside Presley's mother, Tanya Tucker.



Most recently, Spencer and Presley signed a publishing deal with Dan Hodges Music, where they've been writings with some of Nashville's foremost writers, and a management deal with Dreamlined Entertainment, where they've been in the studio with producer Jen Stegall.



WOMEN & TRAINS TRACK LISTING

1. Women & Trains

2. Less Is More

3. When Love Walks In

4. Before the Rice Hit the Ground

5. Could've Fooled Me

6. Good at It

REVERIE LANE ON TOUR

September 17 Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

September 26 Tamworth Town Hall - Tamworth, Australia

September 28 C2C Australia: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

September 29 C2C Australia: Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

October 1 Anita's Theatre - Thirroul, Australia

October 2 The Forum - Melbourne, Australia

October 4 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass - San Francisco, CA

October 16 The Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA

October 18 The Black Box - Belfast, Ireland

October 19 The Blind Cobbler - Omagh, Ireland

October 21 Oran Mor - Glasgow, United Kingdom

October 22 Crafurd Arms - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

October 23 Night & Day - Manchester, United Kingdom

October 24 Bush Hall - London, United Kingdom

October 27 Bush Hall - London, United Kingdom

November 7 River Cree Casino - Edmonton, AB, Canada

November 16 Mill Town





