Felix Jaehn & VIZE Release Vibrant Single 'Close Your Eyes'

Felix Jaehn has been an unstoppable force throughout 2019, with a multitude of high profile releases across the year. Following 'Love On Myself' and 'Never Alone' comes another dance/pop centered track from Jaehn, 'Close Your Eyes' with VIZE and Miss Li, which highlights an important topic; mental health. The track is out now via Universal Music, and can be streamed on all platforms.

'Close Your Eyes' is Jaehn's final release of the year, and is a dance floor centered vocal cut primed for radio domination. With pop sensibilities, the track is an instant feel good cut that provides pure and honest lyrics brought to life by Miss Li. Jaehn & Miss Li originally wrote the track together in Stockholm back in September 2018, however the final production was added with the help of VIZE in Germany just this past month. Toward the end of the track, fans can hear Jaehn's voice saying "How you doing? I hope you're well.", which is meant to be a form of outreach on his behalf. These lyrics are also featured in the hook of his widely successful summer single 'Love On Myself' and serve as a reminder to his fans that they are not alone.

VIZE are a Berlin-based duo who have had a banner year in 2019, with 2 singles in the official German Top 50 charts and over 4,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Their track 'Stars' featured in the first ever DJ set from space this past summer, and the rising producers have been nominated for a prestegious 1LIVE Krone Award for 'Best Dance Act'. From sold out club gigs to mainstage performances at festivals, the duo have truly had an intergalatic impact the year.

Felix Jaehn recently departed on a new musical journey to bridge the gap between himself and his audience. He made the decision to start co-writing all the lyrics for his tracks and aims for the messages to be honest and pure. All of his recent releases have been aimed around spreading positivity and shedding light on mental health awareness. This is something that is deeply personal to Felix Jaehn so being transparent in his musical expression is something the artist has become focused on. Felix rounds out the year with 'Close Your Eyes' serving as a mantra to fans to keep calm and keep going.

Listen to "Close Your Eyes" here:





