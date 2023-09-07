Fefe Dobson to Release 'EMOTION SICKNESS' Album This Month

Multi platinum recording artist, Fefe Dobson, will release her new album ‘EMOTION SICKNESS’ on September 29 via 21 Entertainment. The album, which includes the singles “I CAN’T LOVE HIM (AND LOVE YOU TOO)”, “HUNGOVER”, “RECHARGE MY HEART” AND “FCKN IN LOVE”, which charted in the top 40, is available for pre-save at this link: https://21ent.lnk.to/EmotionSickness

An album celebrating finding independence and leaning into having a good time, ‘EMOTION SICKNESS’ is Dobson’s first full-length album since 2010’s ‘Joy’ and is a return to Dobson’s earlier albums, combining angsty lyricism and unapologetic punk/rock driven production like the live recorded drums and punchy guitars.

On the record, she worked with producer Sam Arion (Alessia Cara, Tyler Shaw) and together recorded a portion of the record at one of Dobson’s favorite spots, The Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto.

‘EMOTION SICKNESS’ comes as Dobson celebrates the 20th anniversary of her Platinum Certified self-titled debut that catapulted her to international success. The album had four consecutive top ten radio singles including “Bye Bye Boyfriend,” “Take Me Away,” “Don't Go (Girls & Boys),” received multiple award nominations including two JUNO Award nominations and the album officially debuted at #1 on the Billboard HeatSeekers album charts and landed her an opening slot on Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Justified Tour across Europe.

The recent success of international artists like Willow Smith and Olivia Rodrigo with their rock driven pop anthems has shifted the musical landscape for the younger generation. This shift in sound broke the door open for pioneers like Fefe to be rediscovered and celebrated for the groundwork they laid. As NYLON Magazine thoughtfully notes “Dobson inspired Black alternative kids who saw themselves in her.”

Even SZA listed Fefe’s music as an influence for her #1 selling album SOS. The revival of nostalgia in modern pop music is apparent and Fefe’s earnest lyricism and edgy pop / rock sound, reminiscent of the aughts, is on the cusp of resurfacing into the 2020’s.

Fefe recently announced the ‘Shut Up and Kiss Me’ Tour, which currently has dates confirmed though out Canada. For dates and tickets, head to: https://fefemusic.com/tour.