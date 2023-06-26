Fedde Le Grand and Muntu Drop New Dance Track 'B2B'

“B2B” is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Virgin Records.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Kelly Clarkson Drops 'lighthouse' From 'Chemistry' Album Photo 4 Kelly Clarkson Drops 'lighthouse' From 'Chemistry' Album

Fedde Le Grand and Muntu Drop New Dance Track 'B2B'

Internationally renowned DJ and producer Fedde Le Grand continues to soar to new heights with his eagerly anticipated opus, "B2B”.

With DJ Mag's prestigious Top 100 DJs ranking affirming his status among the industry's elite, and an astonishing tally of over 800 million streams on Spotify, the prodigious producer’s latest offering serves as a collaboration with talented German-Congolese songwriter and producer Muntu.

Embracing his roots and embarking on a sonic journey back to his origins, “B2B” seamlessly amalgamates the timeless essence of dance music with the unmistakable imprint of this globally celebrated maestro. “B2B” is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Virgin Records.

Prepare to be swept away by a musical tour de force as Fedde Le Grand and Muntu unite on their exhilarating collaboration, "B2B." The electrifying production merges Le Grand's signature house blends, resulting in a remarkable opus, culminating in a one-of-a-kind dance music masterpiece.

Produced with meticulous craftsmanship, the track forges an impeccable dance floor anthem, while the enthralling vocal cut exudes an irresistible allure, ensuring a euphoric auditory experience that will indelibly imprint upon the sense. With its vibrant fusion of infectious beats, pulsating basslines, and captivating melodies, 'B2B' radiates a contagiously incandescent energy, serving a transmittable fire through the ears to transport listeners to the very essence of musical ecstasy.

The highly anticipated collaboration between dance music virtuosos Muntu and Fedde Le Grand has raised high expectations among the listeners across the globe. Amidst Le Grand’s exhilarating summer tour, the world will witness the unveiling of the illustrious creation, destined to reverberate across festivals and ignite dance floors in clubs worldwide.

An icon within the dance music scene, Le Grand boasts an impeccable track record of chart-topping hits and international acclaim. Recognized as a global authority in house music, the multi-award-winning artist has graced the grandest stages of the electronic music realm, including renowned festivals including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Exit Festival, and more.

Lending his talent to the likes of Madonna, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Shakira, Mariah Carey, and many others, Fedde Le Grand has solidified his position as a paragon of dance music royalty. With the release of his latest collaborative endeavor, Fedde Le Grand continues his legacy of delivering thrilling productions that will undoubtedly propel dancefloors into an eternal groove.

Enjoying artistic freedom afforded by only an elite few, Fedde Le Grand is a masterful pioneer of electronica, considered by countless fans and artists as one of the single most defining figures in House music. Whether as DJ or producer, Fedde’s influence can be felt throughout the electronic landscape; his creative beats, grooves, melodies and rhythms surround us all and have done so for many years.

He has been credited countless awards and remixed the biggest artists around – from Coldplay, Madonna, will.i.am, Robbie Williams, Everything But The Girl, Fatboy Slim, Shakira, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson and Faithless. Recent additions of The Chainsmokers and Loud Luxury have demonstrated his infinite ability to deliver fresh offerings and craft timeless creations.

2023 TOUR DATES

23.06 - Summerstory - Madrid, Spain
24.06  - Tinderbox Festival - Tusindårsskoven, Odense, Denmark
25.06 - TBC - Turkey
01.07 - Palmasus - Kristiansand, Norway
09.07 - Ultra Europe - Split,  Croatia
14.07 - Solar - Burgas, Bulgaria
21.07 - Farout Beach - Mylopotas, Greece
22.07 - Radio 1 - Budapest, Hungary
23.07 - Parookaville - Weeze, Germany
26.07 - TBC - Mykonos, Greece
27.07 - UMAG - Croatia
29.07 - Duplex - Nové Město, Czech Republic
04.08 - Marmarella - Alicante, Spain
06.08 - Untold - Cluj-Napoca, Romania
07.08 - Club Revelin - Dubrovnik, Croatia
09.08 - Top Hill - Budva, Montenegro
10.08 - Aquarius - Novalja, Croatia 
11.08 - TBC - Turkey
12.08 - TBC - Latvia
13.08 - TBC - Polen
14.08 - TBC - Italy
18.08 - Diamond Club - Žgombići, Croatia
17.08 - Out Loud Festival - Indonesia 
19.08 - Castello Open Air - Hungary
19.08 - Budapest Park - Budapest, Hungary
25.08 - TBC - Norway
26.08 - TBC - Germany



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Govt Mule Announces Peace…Like A River World Tour 2023 Photo
Gov't Mule Announces Peace…Like A River World Tour 2023

The fall 2023 outing will see the renowned four-piece head to Canada and Europe in addition to more U.S. cities beginning September 13th in Toronto. The 21-date North American leg will stop in Ottawa, Montreal, Wilkes-Barre, Harrisburg, Erie, Charleston, Wilmington, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Fort Myers and many more.

2
Chicagos Evidence of a Struggle Presents High-Octaine Sal-E Single Photo
Chicago's Evidence of a Struggle Presents High-Octaine 'Sal-E' Single

Under the guiding hand of renowned sound engineer Sanford Parker (Voivod, Russian Circles, Yob, Eyehategod, Wovenhand, Darkthrone, Youth Code, Pelican), this record takes the listener on a great instrumental journey, combining numerous sub-genres spanning the art rock and alternative music realm. 

3
Animal Collective Release 22-Minute Single Defeat Photo
Animal Collective Release 22-Minute Single 'Defeat'

Animal Collective release new single “Defeat.” Recorded with Grammy-winning producer Russell Elevado (D’Angelo, Kamasi Washington, The Roots), the 22-minute epic is an unapologetic ode to perseverance and hope, to “staying grounded like the spruce” when the very land seems to shift beneath us. 

4
Marco Nobel Joins Jake Silva and Frankie Sims on New Single Bad Photo
Marco Nobel Joins Jake Silva and Frankie Sims on New Single 'Bad'

Following a slew of successful releases this year including “Back To Me”, “Every Little Thing”  and “Dance”, Jake Silva has released the official song of the summer - “Bad” with Frankie Sims and Marco Nobel. Old-time comrades Sims and Silva have had a breakout year alongside each other with the release of “Waste Your Love” and “Feels Right”.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
& JULIET
PARADE