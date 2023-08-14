Fedde Le Grand Drops 'All Over the World 2023' Single

Fedde Le Grand, drops an exhilarating release with "All Over the World 2023” - a stellar reworking of its 2019 predecessor. Composed of a sensational radio cut and an elevated club mix, this rework is guaranteed to bring dance floors to life.

As the track finds its way to his esteemed imprint, Darklight Recordings, Le Grand skillfully injects his unique and trademark influence into the record, breathing new life through it while preserving its timeless essence. “All Over The World 2023” is out now and available to stream across all platforms via Darklight Recordings.

As "All Over The World 2023" prepares to capture hearts worldwide with its resonating hook, Fedde Le Grand says, "I'm here to spread love all over the world, that’s all I’ve ever done with my music."

Enjoying artistic freedom afforded by only an elite few, Fedde Le Grand is a masterful pioneer of electronica, considered by countless fans and artists as one of the single most defining figures in House music. Whether as DJ or producer, Fedde’s influence can be felt throughout the electronic landscape; his creative beats, grooves, melodies, and rhythms surround us all and have done so for many years.

He has been credited with countless awards and remixed the biggest artists around – from Coldplay, Madonna, will.i.am, Robbie Williams, Everything But The Girl, Fatboy Slim, Shakira, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson, and Faithless. Recent additions of The Chainsmokers and Loud Luxury have demonstrated his infinite ability to deliver fresh offerings and craft timeless creations.

REMAINING SUMMER TOUR DATES

11.08 - Coke Studio Summer Session, Croatia

12.08 - Opera Original, Croatia

13.08 - Sunset Square, Poland

18.08 - Diamond Club - Žgombići, Croatia

17.08 - Out Loud Festival - Indonesia

19.08 - Castello Open Air - Hungary

19.08 - Budapest Park - Budapest, Hungary

25.08 - TBC

26.08 - TBC