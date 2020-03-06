Fearing Unveil New Single from Upcoming Debut LP via Funeral Party

Fearing has unveiled the track "Pictured Perfect" off of their upcoming debut LP on the Funeral Party imprint...

Fearing is a dark post-punk band based out of Oakland, California who formed in 2016, when an online friendship quickly blossomed between James Rogers (bass/vocals) & Brian Vega (guitar/vocals). What started as collaborations between the two and their bedroom synth projects; Fearing was formed out of the desire to combine both of their talents and to create something new & fresh in the Bay Area. The addition of Mike Fenton (drums) & Joey Camello (guitar) helped to further expand the sound and depth of the band.

After two sold out EPs & a handful of tours under their belt; their debut LP, Shadow, is scheduled for release on April 10th, 2020 dark music label, Funeral Party. Shadow finds Fearing further exploring their unique sonic territory, seamlessly blending elements of French coldwave, European post-punk, and the first wave of shoegaze to create something truly unique in today's rising dark music scene.

Tour Dates

Apr 10 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Apr 11 Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

Apr 14 San Francisco, CA - Slim's

Apr 15 Reno, NV - The Holland Project

Apr 17 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Apr 18 Las Vegas, NV - The Bunkhouse Saloon





Related Articles View More Music Stories