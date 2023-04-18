Fatboy Slim Announces Special 'Revolver Upstairs' Melbourne Live in the Cage Show

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce that legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) will perform a one-night-only DJ show at Melbourne's Revolver Upstairs on Wednesday 26 April.

Fatboy Slim will be joined by revolver regulars, Mz Rizk, Luke McD, Luke Vecchio, Sunshine, Joey Coco and Sarini.

SET TIMES*

IN THE CAGE

6:00pm - 7:30pm - Mz Rizk

7:30pm - 9:00pm - Luke McD

9:00pm - 10:30pm - Luke Vecchio

10:30pm - 1:30am - Fatboy Slim

1:30am - close - Sunshine

ON THE STAGE

9:30pm - 11:00pm - Joey Coco

11:00pm - 12:30am - Sarini

* Set times are a guide only and subject to change without notice

About to hit Australia on his 'Y'all are the music, we're just the DJ's' tour, Fatboy Slim will be joined by Sydney born, LA based DJ, radio host, producer, vocalist & curator in the dance scene Anna Lunoe with Brisbane electronic outfit Confidence Man playing a banging DJ set ahead of Fatboy Slim's headline set.

The tour plays Melbourne (sold out), Brisbane, Sydney and Perth plus touring the country on the Groovin' The Moo line-up. Final tour tickets on sale now via: frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

FATBOY SLIM

REVOLVER UPSTAIRS 'LIVE IN THE CAGE'

APRIL 2023

Wednesday 26 April

Revolver Upstairs | Melbourne, VIC

18+

FATBOY SLIM

'Y'ALL ARE THE MUSIC, WE'RE JUST THE DJ'S'

SPECIAL GUESTS CONFIDENCE MAN (DJ SET) & ANNA LUNOE

2023 AUSTRALIA TOUR

APRIL-MAY

Presented by Frontier Touring

Friday 28 April

Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe



Wednesday 3 May

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

18+

Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe

Friday 5 May

The Showring, Entertainment Quarter | Sydney, NSW

18+

Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe

Sunday 7 May

Burswood Park | Perth, WA

18+

Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe

