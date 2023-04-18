Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fatboy Slim Announces Special 'Revolver Upstairs' Melbourne Live in the Cage Show

Fatboy Slim Announces Special 'Revolver Upstairs' Melbourne Live in the Cage Show

Tickets to Fatboy Slim’s Revolver Upstairs show are $43.95 with general public tickets on-sale at 10am AEST today, Tuesday 18 April!

Apr. 18, 2023  

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce that legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) will perform a one-night-only DJ show at Melbourne's Revolver Upstairs on Wednesday 26 April.

Tickets to Fatboy Slim's Revolver Upstairs show are $43.95 with general public tickets on-sale at 10am AEST today, Tuesday 18 April! Tickets via frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

Limited second release tickets will be available on the door, until sold out.

Fatboy Slim will be joined by revolver regulars, Mz Rizk, Luke McD, Luke Vecchio, Sunshine, Joey Coco and Sarini.

SET TIMES*

IN THE CAGE
6:00pm - 7:30pm - Mz Rizk
7:30pm - 9:00pm - Luke McD
9:00pm - 10:30pm - Luke Vecchio
10:30pm - 1:30am - Fatboy Slim
1:30am - close - Sunshine

ON THE STAGE
9:30pm - 11:00pm - Joey Coco
11:00pm - 12:30am - Sarini

* Set times are a guide only and subject to change without notice

About to hit Australia on his 'Y'all are the music, we're just the DJ's' tour, Fatboy Slim will be joined by Sydney born, LA based DJ, radio host, producer, vocalist & curator in the dance scene Anna Lunoe with Brisbane electronic outfit Confidence Man playing a banging DJ set ahead of Fatboy Slim's headline set.

The tour plays Melbourne (sold out), Brisbane, Sydney and Perth plus touring the country on the Groovin' The Moo line-up. Final tour tickets on sale now via: frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

Don't miss Fatboy Slim live this April-May!

FATBOY SLIM
REVOLVER UPSTAIRS 'LIVE IN THE CAGE'
APRIL 2023
Presented by Frontier Touring

TICKETS ON SALE 10AM AEST TODAY
via: frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

Wednesday 26 April
Revolver Upstairs | Melbourne, VIC
JUST ANNOUNCED
18+
Tickets on sale 10am AEST today
axs.com.au

FATBOY SLIM
'Y'ALL ARE THE MUSIC, WE'RE JUST THE DJ'S'
SPECIAL GUESTS CONFIDENCE MAN (DJ SET) & ANNA LUNOE
2023 AUSTRALIA TOUR
APRIL-MAY
Presented by Frontier Touring

FINAL TICKETS ON SALE NOW
via: frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim

Friday 28 April
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Lic. All Ages
Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe

Wednesday 3 May
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
FINAL TIX
18+
Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe
ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 5 May
The Showring, Entertainment Quarter | Sydney, NSW
FINAL TIX
18+
Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe
ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 7 May
Burswood Park | Perth, WA
SELLING FAST
18+
Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe
ticketmaster.com.au



Simon Kings Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2 Photo
Simon King's Comedy AS GOOD OR BETTER THAN To Be Released May 2
Comic veteran Simon King's latest comedy special As Good As Or Better Than directed by Rory Scovel will be released on May 2, 2023. Said King 'I called the special this because I was starting to wonder if my best days were behind me. Turns out I'm as good as or better than I ever was.'
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfishs Only Wanna Be With You Photo
Allison Asarch Releases Country Cover Of Hootie & The Blowfish's 'Only Wanna Be With You'
Country singer/songwriter and recording artist Allison Asarch recently released a cover of the 1995 hit Hootie & the Blowfish song 'Only Wanna Be with You.'
Erin Duvall Unveils Too Little, Too Late Music Video Photo
Erin Duvall Unveils "Too Little, Too Late" Music Video
Singer, songwriter, mother, and entrepreneur Erin Duvall releases her empowering music video, 'Too Little, Too Late.' As Erin continues to soar to new heights through her beautiful yet chaotic journey, her vocal powerhouse and artistry prevail through great influence and self-reflection.
Aria Charting Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Release How Big Is It? Photo
Aria Charting Australian Duo The Long And Short Of It Release "How Big Is It?"
Award-winning Melbourne country duo, The Long and Short of It, release their new single, 'How Big Is It?' The incredibly catchy chorus has everyone singing along to the whimsical country lyrics, with Patsy Toop on lead vocals for the first time.

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share