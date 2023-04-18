Fatboy Slim Announces Special 'Revolver Upstairs' Melbourne Live in the Cage Show
Tickets to Fatboy Slim’s Revolver Upstairs show are $43.95 with general public tickets on-sale at 10am AEST today, Tuesday 18 April!
Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce that legendary UK DJ and producer Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) will perform a one-night-only DJ show at Melbourne's Revolver Upstairs on Wednesday 26 April.
Tickets to Fatboy Slim's Revolver Upstairs show are $43.95 with general public tickets on-sale at 10am AEST today, Tuesday 18 April! Tickets via frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim
Limited second release tickets will be available on the door, until sold out.
Fatboy Slim will be joined by revolver regulars, Mz Rizk, Luke McD, Luke Vecchio, Sunshine, Joey Coco and Sarini.
SET TIMES*
IN THE CAGE
6:00pm - 7:30pm - Mz Rizk
7:30pm - 9:00pm - Luke McD
9:00pm - 10:30pm - Luke Vecchio
10:30pm - 1:30am - Fatboy Slim
1:30am - close - Sunshine
ON THE STAGE
9:30pm - 11:00pm - Joey Coco
11:00pm - 12:30am - Sarini
* Set times are a guide only and subject to change without notice
About to hit Australia on his 'Y'all are the music, we're just the DJ's' tour, Fatboy Slim will be joined by Sydney born, LA based DJ, radio host, producer, vocalist & curator in the dance scene Anna Lunoe with Brisbane electronic outfit Confidence Man playing a banging DJ set ahead of Fatboy Slim's headline set.
The tour plays Melbourne (sold out), Brisbane, Sydney and Perth plus touring the country on the Groovin' The Moo line-up. Final tour tickets on sale now via: frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim
Don't miss Fatboy Slim live this April-May!
FATBOY SLIM
REVOLVER UPSTAIRS 'LIVE IN THE CAGE'
APRIL 2023
Presented by Frontier Touring
TICKETS ON SALE 10AM AEST TODAY
via: frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim
Wednesday 26 April
Revolver Upstairs | Melbourne, VIC
JUST ANNOUNCED
18+
Tickets on sale 10am AEST today
axs.com.au
FATBOY SLIM
'Y'ALL ARE THE MUSIC, WE'RE JUST THE DJ'S'
SPECIAL GUESTS CONFIDENCE MAN (DJ SET) & ANNA LUNOE
2023 AUSTRALIA TOUR
APRIL-MAY
Presented by Frontier Touring
FINAL TICKETS ON SALE NOW
via: frontiertouring.com/fatboyslim
Friday 28 April
Sidney Myer Music Bowl | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Lic. All Ages
Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe
Wednesday 3 May
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
FINAL TIX
18+
Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 5 May
The Showring, Entertainment Quarter | Sydney, NSW
FINAL TIX
18+
Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday 7 May
Burswood Park | Perth, WA
SELLING FAST
18+
Special guests Confidence Man (DJ Set) & Anna Lunoe
ticketmaster.com.au