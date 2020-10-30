Fame On Fire Share New Cover of 'Mood'

Genre bending Fame On Fire has added the latest cover to their repertoire.

Genre bending Fame On Fire has added the latest cover to their repertoire, "Mood," originally performed and released by 24kGoldn feat. Ian Dior. The new release continues the band's great legacy of successful cover songs that have catapulted Fame On Fire forward over the course of their career. "Mood" is their first taste of new music since their debut album LEVELS was released earlier last month on Hopeless Records. Fans can check out "Mood," which premiered live last night during Fame On Fire's YouTube live stream.

On the new release, guitarist Blake Saul shares, "'Mood' resonated with us instantly. Between the melodies and rhythms, It felt so familiar to us, it's like something we would end up doing while writing original music so it only felt right to spice It up and add that flair that we try to do for every cover!"

Fame On Fire is genre-defying and pushing the boundaries of rock, hip hop, and heavy music, by unapologetically being themselves. Unpretentious, honest, and boldly brash, Fame On Fire has delivered a diverse, energetic, and emotionally-wrenching collection of songs for their debut album, LEVELS. Holding multiple meanings, LEVELS, is both about going through the motions of life, the various levels, ups and downs that all people can relate to, and about the quest to level-up and continue to progress and move forward. This dichotomy defines a band that is not willing to stand still or be complacent, but one that continuously tries to evolve their sound and craft. Fans can check out and purchase LEVELS now at smarturl.it/FameOnFireLevels

Fame On Fire is Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums).

Listen here:

