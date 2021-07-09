Falling Through April Drop New Single 'Paralyzed'

Hard rock band Falling Through April have released their new single "Paralyzed," available on all digital platforms NOW. An introduction to their upcoming album, which was written and recorded via video calls throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, "Paralyzed" is the perfect taste of straight-forward, soaring rock. Bursting out within its' opening seconds, the single is an authentic, ear-pleasing bit of energy. Falling Through April has clear footing in the rock scene, setting a cutting-edge foundation for the upcoming release of their new album (release date TBA).

Falling Through April is no stranger to boldness. The band's first single with lead vocalist Mikaela Salazar, "Desperate Measures," debuted @ #13 on YouTube's Alternative Hotlist playlist and won Alternative Rock Song of the Year at the Hollywood Music in Media awards. Their latest single, "Over and Done", has been playing on terrestrial radio stations across the United States.

The four-piece rock band has earned international attention with song placements in Footlocker, Disneyworld, Universal Studios, and idobi Radio. worldwide. The band has amassed a significant touring resume having opened for rock tastemakers Theory of a Deadman, The Pretty Reckless, and Breaking Benjamin, as well as playing Rock Fest, Vans Warped Tour, and SXSW.